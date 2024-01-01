Content-Range
For partial responses, indicates which portion of the resource is included in the response.
Fastly reads this header from responses and writes it into responses. It is defined by an external standard.
PROTECTED: This header cannot be modified in VCL.
The
Content-Range header field is sent in a single part
206 (Partial Content) response to indicate the partial range of the selected representation enclosed as the message payload, sent in each part of a multipart
206 response to indicate the range enclosed within each body part, and sent in
416 (Range Not Satisfiable) responses to provide information about the selected representation.
