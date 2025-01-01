Log streaming: DigitalOcean Spaces English English

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to DigitalOcean Spaces. DigitalOcean Spaces is an Amazon S3-compatible static file storage service used by developers and IT teams.

Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding DigitalOcean Spaces as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you'll need to create a DigitalOcean account if you don't already have one. Then you'll need to create a space with private access permissions on DigitalOcean's website, generate a secret key and an access key, and make a note of the endpoint.

Adding DigitalOcean Spaces as a logging endpoint

After you've created a DigitalOcean Space, follow these instructions to add DigitalOcean Spaces as a logging endpoint:

