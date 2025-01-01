Log streaming: Storj DCS English English

Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Storj DCS, a decentralized object storage service that is S3 compatible and end-to-end encrypted by default.

Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.

Prerequisites

Before adding Storj DCS as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, you will need to create a Storj DCS account, project and access credentials, and a bucket that will store the log output.

Adding Storj DCS as a logging endpoint

This logging endpoint is only available for Fastly's Deliver (VCL-based) services, not for Compute services.

Follow these instructions to add Storj DCS as a logging endpoint:

Deliver services Review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming. Click the Amazon Web Services S3 logo. Fill out the Create an Amazon S3 endpoint fields as follows: In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.

In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default and None . Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.

In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.

(Optional) In the Timestamp format field, enter a timestamp format for log files. The default is an strftime compatible string. Our guide on changing where log files are written provides more information.

In the Bucket name field, enter the name of the Storj DCS bucket in which to store the logs.

field, enter the name of the Storj DCS bucket in which to store the logs. In the Access method area, select User Credentials .

area, select . In the Access key field, enter the access key associated with the Storj DCS bucket.

field, enter the access key associated with the Storj DCS bucket. In the Secret key field, enter the secret key associated with the Storj DCS bucket.

field, enter the secret key associated with the Storj DCS bucket. (Optional) In the Period field, enter an interval (in seconds) to control how frequently your log files are rotated. This value defaults to 3600 seconds. Click Advanced options and fill out the fields as follows: (Optional) In the Path field, enter the path within the bucket to store the files. The path ends with a trailing slash. If this field is left empty, the files will be saved in the bucket's root path. Our guide on changing where log files are written provides more information.

In the Domain field, enter the fully qualified hostname of any Storj DCS Gateway.

field, enter the fully qualified hostname of any Storj DCS Gateway. (Optional) In the PGP public key field, enter a PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk. You will only be able to read the contents by decrypting them with your private key. The PGP key should be in PEM (Privacy-Enhanced Mail) format. Read our guide on log encryption for more information.

In the Select a log line format area, select the log line format for your log messages. Our guide on changing log line formats provides more information.

(Optional) In the Compression field, select the compression format you want applied to the log files. Our guide on changing log compression options provides more information.

From the Redundancy level menu, select a setting. This value defaults to Standard .

menu, select a setting. This value defaults to . (Optional) In the Server side encryption area, select an encryption method to protect files that Fastly writes to your Storj DCS bucket. Valid values are None and AES-256. Click Create to create the new logging endpoint. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes. Example format The following is an example format string for sending data to Storj DCS. Our discussion of format strings provides more information. { "timestamp": "%{strftime(\{"%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%z"\}, time.start)}V", "client_ip": "%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V", "geo_country": "%{client.geo.country_name}V", "geo_city": "%{client.geo.city}V", "host": "%{if(req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Host)}V", "url": "%{json.escape(req.url)}V", "request_method": "%{json.escape(req.method)}V", "request_protocol": "%{json.escape(req.proto)}V", "request_referer": "%{json.escape(req.http.referer)}V", "request_user_agent": "%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V", "response_state": "%{json.escape(fastly_info.state)}V", "response_status": %{resp.status}V, "response_reason": %{if(resp.response, "%22"+json.escape(resp.response)+"%22", "null")}V, "response_body_size": %{resp.body_bytes_written}V, "fastly_server": "%{json.escape(server.identity)}V", "fastly_is_edge": %{if(fastly.ff.visits_this_service == 0, "true", "false")}V }

