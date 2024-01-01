  1. Home
S3

Fastly will upload log messages to the S3 bucket in the format specified in the S3 object.

Data model

access_keystringThe access key for your S3 account. Not required if iam_role is provided.
aclstringThe access control list (ACL) specific request header. See the AWS documentation for Access Control List (ACL) Specific Request Headers for more information.
bucket_namestringThe bucket name for S3 account.
domainstringThe domain of the Amazon S3 endpoint.
iam_rolestringThe Amazon Resource Name (ARN) for the IAM role granting Fastly access to S3. Not required if access_key and secret_key are provided.
pathstringThe path to upload logs to.
public_keystringA PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.
redundancystringThe S3 redundancy level.
secret_keystringThe secret key for your S3 account. Not required if iam_role is provided.
server_side_encryptionstringSet this to AES256 or aws:kms to enable S3 Server Side Encryption.
server_side_encryption_kms_key_idstringOptional server-side KMS Key Id. Must be set if server_side_encryption is set to aws:kms or AES256.
compression_codecstringThe codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are zstd, snappy, and gzip. Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.
formatstringA Fastly log format string. [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %&gt;s %b]
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
gzip_levelintegerThe level of gzip encoding when sending logs (default 0, no compression). Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error. [Default 0]
message_typestringHow the message should be formatted. [Default classic]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
periodintegerHow frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds). [Default 3600]
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
timestamp_formatstringA timestamp format. Read-only.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List AWS S3 log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/s3

Create an AWS S3 log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/s3

Get an AWS S3 log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/s3/logging_s3_name

Update an AWS S3 log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/s3/logging_s3_name

Delete an AWS S3 log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/s3/logging_s3_name

