S3
Fastly will upload log messages to the S3 bucket in the format specified in the S3 object.
Data model
access_key
|string
|The access key for your S3 account. Not required if
iam_role is provided.
acl
|string
|The access control list (ACL) specific request header. See the AWS documentation for Access Control List (ACL) Specific Request Headers for more information.
bucket_name
|string
|The bucket name for S3 account.
domain
|string
|The domain of the Amazon S3 endpoint.
iam_role
|string
|The Amazon Resource Name (ARN) for the IAM role granting Fastly access to S3. Not required if
access_key and
secret_key are provided.
path
|string
|The path to upload logs to.
public_key
|string
|A PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.
redundancy
|string
|The S3 redundancy level.
secret_key
|string
|The secret key for your S3 account. Not required if
iam_role is provided.
server_side_encryption
|string
|Set this to
AES256 or
aws:kms to enable S3 Server Side Encryption.
server_side_encryption_kms_key_id
|string
|Optional server-side KMS Key Id. Must be set if
server_side_encryption is set to
aws:kms or
AES256.
compression_codec
|string
|The codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are
zstd,
snappy, and
gzip. Specifying both
compression_codec and
gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.
format
|string
|A Fastly log format string. [Default
%h %l %u %t "%r" %>s %b]
format_version
|integer
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in
vcl_log if
format_version is set to
2 and in
vcl_deliver if
format_version is set to
1. [Default
2]
gzip_level
|integer
|The level of gzip encoding when sending logs (default
0, no compression). Specifying both
compression_codec and
gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error. [Default
0]
message_type
|string
|How the message should be formatted. [Default
classic]
name
|string
|The name for the real-time logging configuration.
period
|integer
|How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds). [Default
3600]
placement
|string
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with
format_version of 2 are placed in
vcl_log and those with
format_version of 1 are placed in
vcl_deliver.
response_condition
|string
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
timestamp_format
|string
|A timestamp format. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)