access_key string The access key for your S3 account. Not required if iam_role is provided.

acl string The access control list (ACL) specific request header. See the AWS documentation for Access Control List (ACL) Specific Request Headers for more information.

bucket_name string The bucket name for S3 account.

domain string The domain of the Amazon S3 endpoint.

iam_role string The Amazon Resource Name (ARN) for the IAM role granting Fastly access to S3. Not required if access_key and secret_key are provided.

path string The path to upload logs to.

public_key string A PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.

redundancy string The S3 redundancy level.

secret_key string The secret key for your S3 account. Not required if iam_role is provided.

server_side_encryption string Set this to AES256 or aws:kms to enable S3 Server Side Encryption.

server_side_encryption_kms_key_id string Optional server-side KMS Key Id. Must be set if server_side_encryption is set to aws:kms or AES256 .

compression_codec string The codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are zstd , snappy , and gzip . Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.

format string A Fastly log format string [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %>s %b ]

format_version integer The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1 . [Default 2 ]

gzip_level integer The level of gzip encoding when sending logs (default 0 , no compression). Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error. [Default 0 ]

message_type string How the message should be formatted. [Default classic ]

name string The name for the real-time logging configuration.

period integer How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds). [Default 3600 ]

placement string Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver .

response_condition string The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.

created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.