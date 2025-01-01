Log streaming: Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage
Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature can send log files to Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage using Wasabi's S3-compatible API connectivity option. Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage is a static file storage service used by developers and IT teams.
Fastly does not provide direct support for third-party services. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.
Prerequisites
Before adding Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage as a logging endpoint for Fastly services, we recommend creating an Access Key to which you've given read and write permissions on the bucket.
Adding Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage as a logging endpoint
After you've registered for an Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage account and created an Access Key, follow these instructions to add Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage as a logging endpoint:
- Deliver services
Review the information in our guide to setting up remote log streaming.
- Click the Amazon Web Services S3 logo.
- Fill out the Create an Amazon S3 endpoint fields as follows:
In the Name field, enter a human-readable name for the endpoint.
In the Placement area, select where the logging call should be placed in the generated VCL. Valid values are Format Version Default and None. Read our guide on changing log placement for more information.
In the Log format field, optionally enter an Apache-style string or VCL variables to use for log formatting. Consult the example format section for details.
(Optional) In the Timestamp format field, enter a timestamp format for log files. The default is an
strftimecompatible string. Our guide on changing where log files are written provides more information.
- In the Bucket name field, enter the name of the Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage bucket in which to store the logs.
- In the Access method area, select User Credentials.
- In the Access key field, enter the access key associated with the Wasabi account. See Wasabi's Access Key Guide for more information.
- In the Secret key field, enter the secret key associated with the Wasabi account. See Wasabi's Access Key Guide for more information.
(Optional) In the Period field, enter an interval (in seconds) to control how frequently your log files are rotated. Rotation entails the finalization of one file object and the start of a new one, never removing any previously created file object. This value defaults to
3600seconds.
- Click Advanced options and fill out the fields as follows:
(Optional) In the Path field, enter the path within the bucket to store the files. The path ends with a trailing slash. If this field is left empty, the files will be saved in the bucket's root path. Our guide on changing where log files are written provides more information.
- In the Domain field, enter
s3.wasabisys.com.
(Optional) In the PGP public key field, enter a PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk. You will only be able to read the contents by decrypting them with your private key. The PGP key should be in PEM (Privacy-Enhanced Mail) format. Read our guide on log encryption for more information.
In the Select a log line format area, select the log line format for your log messages. Our guide on changing log line formats provides more information.
(Optional) In the Compression field, select the compression format you want applied to the log files. Our guide on changing log compression options provides more information.
- The Redundancy level option is not useful as Wasabi only provides a single storage class which is most like the standard AWS S3 storage class. Wasabi's Object Storage Class documentation provides more information on using reduced redundancy storage.
- (Optional) In the Server side encryption area, select an encryption method to protect files that Fastly writes to your Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage bucket. Valid values are None and AES-256. See Wasabi's guide to this feature which is functionally identical to Amazon's implementation except for lack of support for a key management service.
Click Create to create the new logging endpoint.
Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.
Example format
The following is an example format string for sending data to Wasabi. Our discussion of format strings provides more information.
{ "timestamp": "%{strftime(\{"%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%z"\}, time.start)}V", "client_ip": "%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V", "geo_country": "%{client.geo.country_name}V", "geo_city": "%{client.geo.city}V", "host": "%{if(req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host, req.http.Host)}V", "url": "%{json.escape(req.url)}V", "request_method": "%{json.escape(req.method)}V", "request_protocol": "%{json.escape(req.proto)}V", "request_referer": "%{json.escape(req.http.referer)}V", "request_user_agent": "%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V", "response_state": "%{json.escape(fastly_info.state)}V", "response_status": %{resp.status}V, "response_reason": %{if(resp.response, "%22"+json.escape(resp.response)+"%22", "null")}V, "response_body_size": %{resp.body_bytes_written}V, "fastly_server": "%{json.escape(server.identity)}V", "fastly_is_edge": %{if(fastly.ff.visits_this_service == 0, "true", "false")}V}