About the Logs menu

The Logs menu contains links to two pages that provide access to log data for your services:

provides access to Compute log tailing, allowing you to view custom log messages from your Compute application. Specifically, the Tailing feature streams your Compute application's logs to the Fastly control panel so you can debug your application without setting up a third-party logging tool. Explorer: allows you to view, filter, and analyze log entries for a service. All data is sampled.

Before you begin

The Explorer page is part of the Log Explorer & Insights feature, which is disabled by default. To enable this feature, refer to the About the Insights page guide.

Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about the details you'll encounter here.

About the Tailing page

The Tailing page provides a real-time live stream of the log outputs for a Compute service. Streamed outputs can include any output sent to the standard output stream ( stdout ) and the standard error stream ( stderr ), as well as any runtime errors encountered by the application. For each log, the Tailing page displays the following information:

Date (UTC): a UTC timestamp of when the request occurred.

a UTC timestamp of when the request occurred. Request ID: a unique identifier applied to the request.

a unique identifier applied to the request. Event: the event type, either stdout or stderr .

the event type, either or . Message: the message included in the request.

A series of controls on the Tailing page allow you to interact with and refine the logs. Specifically:

the Service menu allows you to specify the Compute service that the logs are from. From the menu, you can search for a service by ID or name.

menu allows you to specify the Compute service that the logs are from. From the menu, you can search for a service by ID or name. the Events menu allows you to limit the displayed logs to a specific stream (e.g., stdout and stderr ).

menu allows you to limit the displayed logs to a specific stream (e.g., and ). the Pause button allows you to pause the live stream of Compute logs. Once paused, you can resume live stream by clicking Live.

Accessing the Tailing page

To access the Tailing page:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Observability > Logs > Tailing.

About the Explorer page

The Explorer page allows you to view, filter, and analyze log entries for a service.

To support performance at scale, we sample data at a set rate determined by the requests per second (RPS) of your service. The sample is large enough to provide statistically significant insights, but it doesn't contain all of the log entries for your service.

For each log entry, the Explorer page displays the following information:

Date (UTC): a UTC timestamp of when the request occurred.

a UTC timestamp of when the request occurred. Status Code: the HTTP status code of the response.

the HTTP status code of the response. Region: the region from which the request originated.

the region from which the request originated. POP: the POP that received the request.

the POP that received the request. Cache Status: the status indicating whether the request was a HIT or a MISS. A request can have multiple statuses based on clustering and shielding configurations. The last status in the list indicates the ultimate status of a request.

the status indicating whether the request was a HIT or a MISS. A request can have multiple statuses based on clustering and shielding configurations. The last status in the list indicates the ultimate status of a request. URL: the URL of the requested asset.

You can click any log entry to reveal more data about the request. When available, the following data is provided.

Field Description customer_id Your Fastly customer ID. service_id The Fastly service ID. timestamp The timestamp of when the request occurred. client_as_number The autonomous system (AS) number. client_region The region from which the request originated. client_country_code The country from which the request originated. client_os_name The name of the operating system installed on the client device. client_os_version The version of the operating system installed on the client device. client_device_type The type of device the client was using. client_browser_name The name of the web browser the client was using. client_browser_version The version of the web browser the client was using. fastly_pop The name of the Fastly POP that served the request. origin_host The name of the origin host that served the request. request_protocol The HTTP protocol version in use for the request. request_host The host the request was made to. request_path The path of the requested asset. request_method The HTTP method sent by the client, such as GET or POST . response_bytes_body The size of the response body in bytes. response_bytes_header The size of the response header in bytes. response_content_length The size of the response content in bytes. response_content_type The type of content in the response. response_reason The response phrase included with the HTTP status code. response_status The HTTP response code returned for the request. response_time The amount of time it took to respond to the request. response_x_cache Indicates whether the request was a HIT or a MISS. is_cache_hit Indicates whether this request was fulfilled from cache. is_edge Indicates whether the request was handled by a Fastly edge POP. is_shield Indicates whether the request was handled by a Fastly shield POP.

You can filter the log entries displayed on this page by:

selecting the Service the request was made to.

the request was made to. entering the Domain the request was made to.

the request was made to. entering the URL path the request was made to.

the request was made to. selecting the Response Status to filter by the HTTP status code of the response.

to filter by the HTTP status code of the response. selecting the Point of Presence that received the request.

that received the request. selecting the Browser the client was using.

the client was using. selecting the Operating system installed on the client device.

installed on the client device. selecting the Device type that the client was using.

that the client was using. selecting the Cache status of the response.

of the response. selecting the Fastly Edge status of the response.

status of the response. selecting the Fastly Shield status of the response.

status of the response. specifying the range of Response Time of the response.

of the response. specifying a Time Range for log entries.

Accessing the Explorer page

To access the Explorer page:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Observability > Logs > Explorer.

