KV store item

WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

An item in an kv store. Learn more about KV stores.

Data model

errorsarrayPer-key errors which failed to parse, validate, or otherwise transmit.
titlestringA descriptor for the response of the entire batch.
typestringIf an error is present in any of the requests, this field will describe that error.

Endpoints

List kv store keys

GET/resources/stores/kv/store_id/keys

Get the value of an kv store item

GET/resources/stores/kv/store_id/keys/key_name

Insert an item into an kv store

PUT/resources/stores/kv/store_id/keys/key_name

Delete kv store item

DELETE/resources/stores/kv/store_id/keys/key_name

Create or set a batch of keys in a store

PUT/resources/stores/kv/store_id/batch

