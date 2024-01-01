  1. Home
Config store item

A key-value pair within a config store. Learn more about config stores.

Data model

item_keystringItem key, maximum 256 characters.
item_valuestringItem value, maximum 8000 characters.
itemsarray
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
store_idstringAn alphanumeric string identifying the config store. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List items in a config store

GET/resources/stores/config/config_store_id/items

Update multiple entries in a config store

PATCH/resources/stores/config/config_store_id/items

Create an entry in a config store

POST/resources/stores/config/config_store_id/item

Get an item from a config store

GET/resources/stores/config/config_store_id/item/config_store_item_key

Insert or update an entry in a config store

PUT/resources/stores/config/config_store_id/item/config_store_item_key

Delete an item from a config store

DELETE/resources/stores/config/config_store_id/item/config_store_item_key

Update an entry in a config store

PATCH/resources/stores/config/config_store_id/item/config_store_item_key

