Config store item
A key-value pair within a config store. Learn more about config stores.
Data model
item_key
|string
|Item key, maximum 256 characters.
item_value
|string
|Item value, maximum 8000 characters.
items
|array
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
store_id
|string
|An alphanumeric string identifying the config store. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
Endpoints
GET/resources/stores/config/
config_store_id/item/
config_store_item_key
PUT/resources/stores/config/
config_store_id/item/
config_store_item_key
DELETE/resources/stores/config/
config_store_id/item/
config_store_item_key
