Config store

A container that lets you store data in key-value pairs. Learn more about config stores.

Data model

namestringThe name of the config store.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAn alphanumeric string identifying the config store.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Metadata model

item_countintegerThe number of items currently in the config store.

Endpoints

List config stores

GET/resources/stores/config

Create a config store

POST/resources/stores/config

Describe a config store

GET/resources/stores/config/config_store_id

Update a config store

PUT/resources/stores/config/config_store_id

Delete a config store

DELETE/resources/stores/config/config_store_id

Get config store metadata

GET/resources/stores/config/config_store_id/info

List linked services

GET/resources/stores/config/config_store_id/services

