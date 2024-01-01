Config store
A container that lets you store data in key-value pairs. Learn more about config stores.
Data model
name
|string
|The name of the config store.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|An alphanumeric string identifying the config store.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
Metadata model
item_count
|integer
|The number of items currently in the config store.
