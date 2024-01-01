Secret store secret
Secrets written to a secret store are encrypted in transit and at rest. Secret store entries are write-only and plaintext secret values cannot be retrieved via the API. The plaintext values are only available to Compute services during their request processing. Secret names must be unique within a store.
A secret within a secret store. Learn more about secret stores.
Data model
client_key
|string
|The Base64-encoded string containing the client key used to encrypt the secret, if applicable.
name
|string
|A human-readable name for the secret. The value must contain only letters, numbers, dashes (
-), underscores (
_), and periods (
.).
secret
|string
|A Base64-encoded string containing either the secret or the encrypted secret (when using client_key). The maximum secret size (before Base64 encoding and optional local encryption) is 64KB.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
digest
|string
|An opaque identifier of the plaintext secret value. This can be used to determine if a secret value has changed. Read-only.
recreated
|boolean
|True if the secret replaced a secret with the same name.
