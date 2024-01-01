KV store
WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
A KV store is a persistent, globally consistent key-value store accessible to Compute services during request processing. Learn more about KV stores.
Data model
name
|string
|A human-readable name for the store.
id
|string
|ID of the store.
