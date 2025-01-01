  1. Home
Account management

These articles describe how to manage account access.

About profile and security settings
You can manage your Fastly accounts, your personal profile information, and the security settings on your account, all in the same location…

About the Account pages
Use the Account pages in the Fastly control panel to review and manage (depending on the roles and permissions you've been assigned…

About the Sustainability dashboard
Located in the account area of the Fastly control panel, the Sustainability dashboard provides data visualizations for Fastly's carbon…

Account lockouts
Why is my account locked? For security reasons, Fastly limits the number of times someone can try logging in to an account. We don't want to…

Changing company profile details
Fastly allows you change most of the details about your company after your account has been created, including the company name and address…

Enabling an IP allowlist for account logins through the web interface
Fastly allows you to define the range of IP addresses authorized on your Fastly account from which users are able to login to the Fastly…

Logging in and using Fastly
The Fastly control panel allows you to use a web browser to log in from anywhere. If you have trouble logging in, refer to our guide on…

Managing two-factor authentication
Fastly supports two-factor authentication, a two-step verification system, for logging in to the control panel and other linked Fastly…

Monitoring account activity with the audit log
The audit log keeps track of events related to your Fastly account, users, and services. You can use the audit log to determine which…

Reviewing service activity with the event log
Event logs keep track of events related to a service. With the appropriate user role and permissions you can use event logs to determine…

Troubleshooting your login
This guide describes what to do if you're having trouble logging in to https://manage.fastly.com/ or the Fastly Support portal . I can't…

Using API tokens
API tokens are unique security credentials that allow human users and automated systems to prove their identity to Fastly, thereby…

