Account management
These articles describe how to manage account access.
You can manage your Fastly accounts, your personal profile information, and the security settings on your account, all in the same location…
Use the Account pages in the Fastly control panel to review and manage (depending on the roles and permissions you've been assigned…
Located in the account area of the Fastly control panel, the Sustainability dashboard provides data visualizations for Fastly's carbon…
Why is my account locked? For security reasons, Fastly limits the number of times someone can try logging in to an account. We don't want to…
Fastly allows you change most of the details about your company after your account has been created, including the company name and address…
Fastly allows you to define the range of IP addresses authorized on your Fastly account from which users are able to login to the Fastly…
The Fastly control panel allows you to use a web browser to log in from anywhere. If you have trouble logging in, refer to our guide on…
Fastly supports two-factor authentication, a two-step verification system, for logging in to the control panel and other linked Fastly…
The audit log keeps track of events related to your Fastly account, users, and services. You can use the audit log to determine which…
Event logs keep track of events related to a service. With the appropriate user role and permissions you can use event logs to determine…
This guide describes what to do if you're having trouble logging in to https://manage.fastly.com/ or the Fastly Support portal . I can't…
API tokens are unique security credentials that allow human users and automated systems to prove their identity to Fastly, thereby…
