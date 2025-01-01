Canceling your account
You can cancel your Fastly account at any time. Have your account owner follow these steps:
- Deactivate and then delete all services on your account.
- If you’ve purchased one of Fastly's hosted or managed certificate options, deactivate TLS and delete the TLS domains.
- If you've set up TLS with your own certificates, delete them and remove their private keys.
- Go to Account > Company settings.
- In the Company settings area, click Cancel Account.
- In the Your password field of the confirmation window, enter the password associated with your account and click Confirm and Cancel.
After your account is canceled, you'll be billed for any outstanding charges accrued through the day you canceled. For questions about your final billing statement, contact our billing team for assistance. If you decide at a later date to reactivate your account, contact support and request reactivation.