User access and control

These articles describe how to manage users with permission to access to your account.

Adding and deleting user accounts
Fastly allows superusers to add users to an existing account via invitation, assigning them different roles and permissions as appropriate…

Changing and resetting passwords
All users can change or reset their own password. If you've been assigned the role of superuser , you can reset the password of any user…

Changing names and email addresses
The Fastly control panel allows you to change the name associated with your Fastly account. Changing names Anyone can change the name…

Configuring user roles and permissions
This guide explains how to configure user roles and permissions to manage access within your account. Accounts are often managed by multiple…

Managing multiple accounts
Fastly's multi-account user access feature allows you to manage your access to multiple Fastly accounts. If you've been invited as a user to…

Setting up single sign-on (SSO)
This guide explains how to set up and enable single sign-on (SSO) when using an identity provider (IdP) for authentication. SSO allows users…

Unsubscribing from Fastly marketing email
If you receive what appears to be a legitimate marketing communication or promotion from Fastly, you may opt-out of these emails at any time…

