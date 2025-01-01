User access and control
- English
- 日本語
These articles describe how to manage users with permission to access to your account.
Fastly allows superusers to add users to an existing account via invitation, assigning them different roles and permissions as appropriate…
Read more »
All users can change or reset their own password. If you've been assigned the role of superuser , you can reset the password of any user…
Read more »
The Fastly control panel allows you to change the name associated with your Fastly account. Changing names Anyone can change the name…
Read more »
This guide explains how to configure user roles and permissions to manage access within your account. Accounts are often managed by multiple…
Read more »
Fastly's multi-account user access feature allows you to manage your access to multiple Fastly accounts. If you've been invited as a user to…
Read more »
This guide explains how to set up and enable single sign-on (SSO) when using an identity provider (IdP) for authentication. SSO allows users…
Read more »
If you receive what appears to be a legitimate marketing communication or promotion from Fastly, you may opt-out of these emails at any time…
Read more »