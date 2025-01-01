Making query strings agnostic English English

Under normal circumstances, Fastly would consider these URLs different objects that are cached separately:

http://example.com

http://example.com?asdf=asdf

http://example.com?asdf=zxcv

It is possible, however, to have them all ignore the query string and return the same cached resource.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click Content. Click Create header. Fill out the Create a header fields as follows: In the Name field, enter a description for the header (e.g., New query string name ).

field, enter a description for the header (e.g., ). From the Type menu, select Request , and from Action menu, select Set .

menu, select , and from menu, select . In the Destination field, enter url .

field, enter . In the Source field, enter req.url.path .

field, enter . From the Ignore if set menu, select No .

menu, select . Set the Priority field to whatever priority you want. Click Create to create the new header. Click Activate to deploy your configuration changes.

The request will be sent to the origin as a URL without the query string.

For more information about controlling caching, see our documentation on cache freshness.

