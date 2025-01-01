HTTP/2 server push
HTTP/2 server push allows you to set up rules that enable Fastly to pre-emptively load and then send responses to an HTTP/2-compliant client before that client requests them. You can initiate an HTTP/2 server push via a response header or VCL function.
Server push with the
link response header
Fastly recognizes
link headers with the preload keyword sent by an origin server and pushes the designated resource to a client. For example, this
link response header triggers an HTTP/2 push:
link: </assets/jquery.js>; rel=preload; as=script
We support multiple
link headers and multiple assets in one
link title:
link: </assets/jquery.js>; rel=preload; as=script, </assets/base.css>; rel=preload; as=style
Additional attributes used in the
link header can further control server push and how the header itself is handled. If no additional attributes are included, the
link header will trigger server push and be forwarded to the client:
link: </assets/jquery.js>; rel=preload; as=script
If used with the
nopush directive, the header will not trigger a push and will be passed as is to the client:
link: </assets/jquery.js>; rel=preload; as=script; nopush
If used with the
x-http2-push-only directive, the header will trigger a server push but will be subsequently removed and not forwarded to the client:
link: </assets/jquery.js>; rel=preload; as=script; x-http2-push-only
The attributes can be mixed and matched if needed:
link: </assets/jquery.js>; rel=preload; as=script, </assets/base.css>; rel=preload; as=style; nopush, </assets/main.css>; rel=preload; as=style; x-http2-push-only
Link headers and Amazon S3 buckets
If you're using an Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) bucket as your origin server, you can still use
link headers by applying a cache setting condition like this one:
set beresp.http.Link = beresp.http.x-amz-meta-Link
Server push with the
h2.push function
Server push can also be triggered with the
h2.push VCL function. The asset to be pushed is passed to the function as a parameter. For example:
sub vcl_recv {#FASTLY recv
if (fastly_info.is_h2 && req.url ~ "^/index.html") { h2.push("/assets/jquery.js"); }}
The
h2.push function triggers server push as soon as it's called, which removes the need for a
link header to arrive with a server response. This means assets can be pushed to the client before the response for the request that triggered the push is received from the server, accelerating their delivery.