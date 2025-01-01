About agent response codes

Agent response codes indicate the Next-Gen WAF agent's decision to allow or block requests to your web application. Specifically, the 200 agent response code indicates the request should be allowed and agent response codes greater than or equal to 301 indicate the request should be blocked.

You can view the agent response code for an individual request by navigating to the request details page in the Next-Gen WAF control panel or the Request details page in the Fastly control panel for that request.

How agent response codes and HTTP status codes work

When a request is made to your web application, the Next-Gen WAF agent evaluates the request against your active rules and site alerts (also known as workspace alerts) to determine what should happen to the request (e.g., allow or block). Based on the decision, the agent assigns the request an agent response code. The agent sends this code along with the request details to the appropriate entity for your deployment method.

The entity then continues processing the request and sends the requesting client the appropriate HTTP status code. Due to internal business logic, the entity may return a HTTP status code that differs from the agent response code. For example, a request may have a 200 agent response code but a 302 HTTP status code if the entity contains additional logical.

Types of agent response codes

There are two types of agent response codes:

Custom agent response codes (blocking response codes): codes greater than or equal to 301. These codes indicate a request should be blocked. By default, blocked requests receive a 406 agent response code. However, you can change this default behavior.

codes greater than or equal to 301. These codes indicate a request should be blocked. By default, blocked requests receive a 406 agent response code. However, you can change this default behavior. System agent response codes: codes that indicate the request should be allowed or that the request wasn't processed correctly.

Notable agent response codes

Notable agent response codes include:

