Data storage and privacy
These articles describe how we store and make available request and response data via the web interface and API.
We store and make available request and response data via the control panel and API you use to interact with the Next-Gen WAF. Due to our…
Read more »
IP Anonymization is a site (also known as workspace) customization that changes the way Next-Gen WAF stores and uses remote client IP…
Read more »
To maintain data privacy , Next-Gen WAF redacts sensitive data from requests before they reach the platform backend. Selective data…
Read more »