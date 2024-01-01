client.geo.city.latin1
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
City or town name, encoded using ISO/IEC 8859-1 (Latin-1) encoding.
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
User contributed notesBETA
