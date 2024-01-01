client.geo.city.ascii
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
City or town name, encoded using ASCII encoding. Lowercase ASCII approximation
of the
.utf8 string with diacritics removed.
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
City or town name, encoded using ASCII encoding. Lowercase ASCII approximation
of the
.utf8 string with diacritics removed.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)