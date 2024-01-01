client.geo.country_name.ascii
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Country name, encoded using ASCII encoding.
This field is a lowercase transliteration of the ISO 3166-1 English short name for a country.
For example, the English short name for
FK is
FALKLAND ISLANDS (MALVINAS)
and so the corresponding value of
client.geo.country_name.ascii is
falkland islands (malvinas) (e.g., converted to lowercase).
