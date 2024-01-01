  1. Home
client.geo.country_name.ascii

STRING, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

Country name, encoded using ASCII encoding.

This field is a lowercase transliteration of the ISO 3166-1 English short name for a country.

For example, the English short name for FK is FALKLAND ISLANDS (MALVINAS) and so the corresponding value of client.geo.country_name.ascii is falkland islands (malvinas) (e.g., converted to lowercase).

