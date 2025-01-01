Changing and resetting passwords English English

All users can change or reset their own password. If you've been assigned the role of superuser, you can reset the password of any user currently associated with your company.

Need to update a name or email address associated with your account or someone else's? Check out our guide on changing names and emails

Before you begin

Keep in mind the following:

Fastly follows guidelines from the National Institute of Standards and Technology when checking password strength and security (NIST SP 800-63B provides more details).

Most password managers associate entries in their databases with specific website domains. If you've stored your username and password combination there for either your Fastly or Signal Sciences accounts, your password manager won't have any way of knowing when you've added or updated information. You must always manually enter and update the information in your password manager yourself.

If your company sets up single sign-on, all passwords for existing users will be deleted and active sessions will be expired. You'll be notified of password reset requirements associated with SSO enablement, if any, at that time.

Changing your password

Log in to your account and follow these instructions to change the password currently associated with your account.

Changing passwords on Fastly accounts or linked Signal Sciences accounts

If you have a Fastly account or a Signal Sciences account that is linked to a Fastly account, use the following steps to change your password in the appropriate control panel.

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Click Profile & security in the user quick links menu. Click Change password. Fill out the page as follows: In the Current password field, enter your existing password.

field, enter your existing password. In the New password field, enter the new password.

field, enter the new password. In the Confirm password field, enter the new password a second time. Click Change Password to save the changes.

Changing passwords on unlinked Signal Sciences accounts

If you have a Signal Sciences account that is not linked to a Fastly account, follow these steps to change your password:

Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the My Profile menu, select Account Settings. Fill out the fields in the Password area as follows: In the Current password field, enter your existing password.

field, enter your existing password. In the New password field, enter the new password.

field, enter the new password. In the Confirm password field, enter the new password a second time. Click Change Password.

Resetting your password

To reset your password when you forget it, follow these steps:

Navigate to the appropriate login page for your account: If you only have a Fastly account, use https://manage.fastly.com/.

If you only have a Signal Sciences account, use https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/.

If you have both a Fastly account and a Signal Sciences account, use https://manage.fastly.com/. In the Email field, enter the email address associated with your account and click Continue. Click Forgot password and then click Continue. Password reset instructions will be emailed to your email address, including a password reset link. Check your email for the verification email. The subject line of the email will read Fastly password reset requested . Click the password reset link in the email. The password reset screen appears. In the New password field, enter a new password. In the Confirm new password field, enter the new password a second time to confirm it. Click Continue and then click Log in to access your account using the new password.

Resetting someone else's password

If you're a superuser, follow these instructions to reset the password currently associated with another user's account:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > User management. In the Active users area, find the appropriate user and then click the Options menu next to their name. From the Options menu, select Send password reset. Verify the email address of the user, and then click Confirm and send to save the changes. Password reset instructions are emailed to the user.

