req.url.path
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The full path, without any query parameters.
This variable is updated any time
req.url is set.
Example
In the request
www.example.com/inner/index.html?a=1&b=2,
req.url.path will
contain
/inner/index.html.
