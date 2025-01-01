Agent StatsD Metrics

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

StatsD Metrics

Metrics can be reported through StatsD to the service of your choice using the statsd-address agent configuration flag.

Metrics can be filtered using the statsd-metrics agent configuration flag.

The following metrics are reported through StatsD:

Counters are counts since last update

Gauges are point in time or lifetime metrics

Metric Type Description sigsci.agent.waf.total counter The number of requests inspected sigsci.agent.waf.error counter The number of errors while attempting to process a request sigsci.agent.waf.allow counter The number of allow decisions sigsci.agent.waf.block counter The number of block decisions sigsci.agent.waf.perf.decision_time.50pct gauge The 50th percentile of the decision time (in milliseconds) sigsci.agent.waf.perf.decision_time.95pct gauge The 95th percentile of the decision time (in milliseconds) sigsci.agent.waf.perf.decision_time.99pct gauge The 99th percentile of the decision time (in milliseconds) sigsci.agent.waf.perf.queue_time.50pct gauge The 50th percentile of the queue time (in milliseconds) sigsci.agent.waf.perf.queue_time.95pct gauge The 95th percentile of the queue time (in milliseconds) sigsci.agent.waf.perf.queue_time.99pct gauge The 99th percentile of the queue time (in milliseconds) sigsci.agent.rpc.connections.open gauge The number of open RPC connections sigsci.agent.runtime.cpu_pct gauge CPU percent used by the agent sigsci.agent.runtime.mem.sys_bytes gauge Memory used by the agent sigsci.agent.runtime.uptime gauge Agent uptime sigsci.agent.signal.NAME counter Number of NAME signals

