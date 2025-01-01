Agent StatsD Metrics
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
StatsD Metrics
Metrics can be reported through StatsD to the service of your choice using the
statsd-address agent configuration flag.
Metrics can be filtered using the
statsd-metrics agent configuration flag.
The following metrics are reported through StatsD:
- Counters are counts since last update
- Gauges are point in time or lifetime metrics
|Metric
|Type
|Description
sigsci.agent.waf.total
|counter
|The number of requests inspected
sigsci.agent.waf.error
|counter
|The number of errors while attempting to process a request
sigsci.agent.waf.allow
|counter
|The number of allow decisions
sigsci.agent.waf.block
|counter
|The number of block decisions
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.decision_time.50pct
|gauge
|The 50th percentile of the decision time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.decision_time.95pct
|gauge
|The 95th percentile of the decision time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.decision_time.99pct
|gauge
|The 99th percentile of the decision time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.queue_time.50pct
|gauge
|The 50th percentile of the queue time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.queue_time.95pct
|gauge
|The 95th percentile of the queue time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.queue_time.99pct
|gauge
|The 99th percentile of the queue time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.rpc.connections.open
|gauge
|The number of open RPC connections
sigsci.agent.runtime.cpu_pct
|gauge
|CPU percent used by the agent
sigsci.agent.runtime.mem.sys_bytes
|gauge
|Memory used by the agent
sigsci.agent.runtime.uptime
|gauge
|Agent uptime
sigsci.agent.signal.NAME
|counter
|Number of NAME signals