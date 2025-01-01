  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Next-Gen WAF
  4. Using the Next-Gen WAF

Account info

These articles describe how to manage account access and security.

Automating user management (IdP)
This guide describes how to automate the management of your account users when Okta serves as your identity provider (IdP). An IdP like Okta…

Read more »
Enabling and disabling two-factor authentication
We support two-factor authentication (2FA) via apps that support both HMAC-based One-time Password (HOTP) (RFC-4226) and Time-based One-time…

Read more »
Managing users
If you have an owner or admin role for the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can manage the users in your corp (also known as account…

Read more »
Setting up single sign-on (SSO)
If your company uses an identity provider (IdP) to manage user authentication, you can enable the single sign-on (SSO) feature to either…

Read more »
Using user roles and permissions
Every user in your corp (also known as account) is assigned a role . Roles are groups of permissions that afford users the ability to view…

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2025