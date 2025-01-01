Account info
These articles describe how to manage account access and security.
This guide describes how to automate the management of your account users when Okta serves as your identity provider (IdP). An IdP like Okta…
Read more »
We support two-factor authentication (2FA) via apps that support both HMAC-based One-time Password (HOTP) (RFC-4226) and Time-based One-time…
Read more »
If you have an owner or admin role for the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can manage the users in your corp (also known as account…
Read more »
If your company uses an identity provider (IdP) to manage user authentication, you can enable the single sign-on (SSO) feature to either…
Read more »
Every user in your corp (also known as account) is assigned a role . Roles are groups of permissions that afford users the ability to view…
Read more »