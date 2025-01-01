fastly ngwaf workspace/create

-- description Yes User submitted description of a workspace.

-- blockingMode Yes User configured mode blocking mode.

-- name Yes User submitted display name of a workspace.

-- attackThresholds No Attack threshold parameters for system site alerts. Each threshold value is the number of attack signals per IP address that must be detected during the interval before the related IP address is flagged. Input accepted as colon separated string: Immediate:OneMinute:TenMinutes:OneHour

-- clientIPHeaders No Specify the request header containing the client IP address. Input accepted as colon separated string.

-- defaultBlockingCode No Default status code that is returned when a request to your web application is blocked.

-- defaultRedirectURL No Redirect url to be used if code 301 or 302 is used.

-- ipAnonimization No Agents will anonymize IP addresses according to the option selected.