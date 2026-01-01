  1. Home
fastly ngwaf workspace/rule

Manage NGWAF Account-Level Rules.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a workspace-level rule
  • delete: Delete a workspace-level rule
  • get: Get a workspace-level rule
  • list: List all workspace-level rules
  • update: Update a workspace
