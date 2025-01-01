  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. ngwaf
  5. workspace

fastly ngwaf workspace/threshold

Manage NGWAF Workspace Thresholds.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a workspace threshold
  • delete: Deletes a workspace threshold
  • get: Retrieves a workspace threshold
  • list: List workspace thresholds
  • update: Update a workspace threshold
