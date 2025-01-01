  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. ngwaf
  5. workspace

fastly ngwaf workspace/country-list

Manage NGWAF Workspace Country Lists.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a workspace-level country list
  • delete: Delete a workspace country list
  • get: Get a workspace-level country list
  • list: List all country lists for your workspace
  • update: Update an account-level country list
Fastly
© Fastly 2025