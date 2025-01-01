fastly ngwaf workspace/update
Update a workspace.
Syntax
$ fastly ngwaf workspace/update --workspace-id=WORKSPACE-ID
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--workspace-id
|Yes
|Workspace ID
--description
|No
|User submitted description of a workspace.
--blockingMode
|No
|User configured mode blocking mode.
--name
|No
|User submitted display name of a workspace.
--attackThresholds
|No
|Attack threshold parameters for system site alerts. Each threshold value is the number of attack signals per IP address that must be detected during the interval before the related IP address is flagged. Input accepted as colon separated string: Immediate:OneMinute:TenMinutes:OneHour
--clientIPHeaders
|No
|Specify the request header containing the client IP address. Input accepted as colon separated string.
--defaultBlockingCode
|No
|Default status code that is returned when a request to your web application is blocked.
--defaultRedirectURL
|No
|Redirect url to be used if code 301 or 302 is used.
--ipAnonimization
|No
|Agents will anonymize IP addresses according to the option selected.
--json
|No
|Render output as JSON
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-sso
|No
|Enable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging