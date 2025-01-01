  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. ngwaf
  5. workspace

fastly ngwaf workspace/update

Update a workspace.

Syntax

$ fastly ngwaf workspace/update --workspace-id=WORKSPACE-ID

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--workspace-idYesWorkspace ID
--descriptionNoUser submitted description of a workspace.
--blockingModeNoUser configured mode blocking mode.
--nameNoUser submitted display name of a workspace.
--attackThresholdsNoAttack threshold parameters for system site alerts. Each threshold value is the number of attack signals per IP address that must be detected during the interval before the related IP address is flagged. Input accepted as colon separated string: Immediate:OneMinute:TenMinutes:OneHour
--clientIPHeadersNoSpecify the request header containing the client IP address. Input accepted as colon separated string.
--defaultBlockingCodeNoDefault status code that is returned when a request to your web application is blocked.
--defaultRedirectURLNoRedirect url to be used if code 301 or 302 is used.
--ipAnonimizationNoAgents will anonymize IP addresses according to the option selected.
--jsonNoRender output as JSON

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-ssoNoEnable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
