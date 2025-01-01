Signals
These articles describe how to work with signals.
Signals are labels that describe requests. Requests are tagged with signals based on the logic of your active rules . Per our data storage…
Read more »
The following information provides you with details about the various system signals: Long name: the name of the signal that you can use to…
Read more »
Custom signals can be created to increase visibility into rules. Normally, requests that are immediately blocked or allowed by rules will…
Read more »
To help protect your web application against Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) and other attacks and anomalies, you can enable…
Read more »