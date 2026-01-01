HelloWorld テスト用 Web アプリケーションの例
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ここでは、Next-Gen WAF Golang モジュールに含まれる
helloworld の例を、
helloworld という名前のテスト Web アプリケーションとして使用します。
main.goを
sigsci-module-golangの
helloworld例で参照してください。
Dockerfile
signalsciences/example-helloworld コンテナをビルドするための Dockerfile :
$ docker build . -t signalsciences/example-helloworld:latest
FROM golang:latest
# Image metadataLABEL com.signalsciences.sigsci-module-golang.examples="helloworld"LABEL maintainer="Signal Sciences <support@fastly.com>"
# Install sigsci golang module exampleRUN go install github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-module-golang/examples/helloworld@latest
ENTRYPOINT [ "helloworld" ]
Kubernetes デプロイファイル
Kubernetes
example-helloworld デプロイファイル (Next-Gen WAF エージェントなし):
$ kubectl apply -f example-helloworld.yaml
apiVersion: v1kind: Servicemetadata: name: helloworld labels: app: helloworldspec: ports: - name: http port: 8000 targetPort: 8000 selector: app: helloworld type: LoadBalancer---apiVersion: apps/v1kind: Deploymentmetadata: name: helloworld labels: app: helloworldspec: replicas: 2 selector: matchLabels: app: helloworld template: metadata: labels: app: helloworld spec: containers: - name: helloworld image: signalsciences/example-helloworld:latest imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent args: # Address for the app to listen on - localhost:8000 ports: - containerPort: 8000