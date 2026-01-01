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HelloWorld テスト用 Web アプリケーションの例

ここでは、Next-Gen WAF Golang モジュールに含まれる helloworld の例を、helloworld という名前のテスト Web アプリケーションとして使用します。

main.gosigsci-module-golanghelloworldで参照してください。

Dockerfile

signalsciences/example-helloworld コンテナをビルドするための Dockerfile : 

$ docker build . -t signalsciences/example-helloworld:latest
FROM golang:latest


# Image metadata
LABEL com.signalsciences.sigsci-module-golang.examples="helloworld"
LABEL maintainer="Signal Sciences <support@fastly.com>"


# Install sigsci golang module example
RUN go install github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-module-golang/examples/helloworld@latest


ENTRYPOINT [ "helloworld" ]

Kubernetes デプロイファイル

Kubernetes example-helloworld デプロイファイル (Next-Gen WAF エージェントなし): 

$ kubectl apply -f example-helloworld.yaml
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: helloworld
  labels:
    app: helloworld
spec:
  ports:
  - name: http
    port: 8000
    targetPort: 8000
  selector:
    app: helloworld
  type: LoadBalancer
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  name: helloworld
  labels:
    app: helloworld
spec:
  replicas: 2
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: helloworld
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: helloworld
    spec:
      containers:
      - name: helloworld
        image: signalsciences/example-helloworld:latest
        imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
        args:
        # Address for the app to listen on
        - localhost:8000
        ports:
        - containerPort: 8000

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