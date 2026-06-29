Kubernetes Istio

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apiVersion : v1 kind : ServiceAccount metadata : name : httpbin --- apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : httpbin labels : app : httpbin service : httpbin spec : ports : - name : http port : 8000 targetPort : 80 selector : app : httpbin --- apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : Deployment metadata : name : httpbin labels : app : httpbin spec : replicas : 1 selector : matchLabels : app : httpbin version : v1 template : metadata : labels : app : httpbin version : v1 spec : serviceAccountName : httpbin containers : - image : docker.io/kennethreitz/httpbin imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent name : httpbin ports : - containerPort : 80 - name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci - agent - accesskey key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci - agent - accesskey key : secretaccesskey - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED value : "true" - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS value : localhost : 9999 - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY value : "0" - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_INPUTS value : "0" - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_OUTPUTS value : "0" - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_UPLOADS value : "0" - name : SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR value : "istio" ports : - containerPort : 9999 securityContext : readOnlyRootFilesystem : true volumes : - name : sigsci - tmp emptyDir : { } --- apiVersion : gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1 kind : Gateway metadata : name : httpbin - gateway spec : gatewayClassName : istio listeners : - name : http port : 80 protocol : HTTP allowedRoutes : namespaces : from : Same --- apiVersion : gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1 kind : HTTPRoute metadata : name : httpbin spec : parentRefs : - name : httpbin - gateway rules : - matches : - path : type : PathPrefix value : / backendRefs : - name : httpbin port : 8000 --- apiVersion : networking.istio.io/v1alpha3 kind : EnvoyFilter metadata : name : httpbin namespace : default spec : configPatches : - applyTo : HTTP_FILTER match : context : SIDECAR_INBOUND listener : name : virtualInbound filterChain : filter : name : envoy.filters.network.http_connection_manager patch : operation : INSERT_FIRST value : name : envoy.filters.http.ext_proc typed_config : '@type' : type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.ext_proc.v3.ExternalProcessor failure_mode_allow : true message_timeout : 0.2s grpc_service : envoy_grpc : cluster_name : sigsci - agent - grpc timeout : 0.2s request_attributes : - "connection.tls_version" - "request.host" - "request.path" - "request.scheme" - "source.address" processing_mode : request_header_mode : SEND response_header_mode : SEND request_body_mode : BUFFERED response_body_mode : NONE request_trailer_mode : SKIP response_trailer_mode : SKIP - applyTo : CLUSTER patch : operation : ADD value : name : sigsci - agent - grpc type : STRICT_DNS connect_timeout : 0.5s http2_protocol_options : { } load_assignment : cluster_name : sigsci - agent - grpc endpoints : - lb_endpoints : - endpoint : address : socket_address : address : 127.0.0.1 port_value : 9999