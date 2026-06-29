Kubernetes Istio
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この例では、Next-Gen WAF エージェントは Docker サイドカーで動作し、アプリケーションにデプロイされた Istio サービスメッシュと直接統合されます。この設定では、従来の north/south (クライアント―サーバー間) 通信に加えて、east/west (サービス間) 通信の Web リクエストも Next-Gen WAF で検査できるようになります。
Next-Gen WAF エージェントを統合する
エージェントコンテナイメージの統合を参照してください
EnvoyFilter を使用して Next-Gen WAF エージェントを統合する
Istio はデータプレーンとして Envoy プロキシを使用します。その結果、Next-Gen WAF エージェントを gRPC モードで使用する場合、一般的な Envoy のデプロイの場合と同様の方法で使用できます。Next-Gen WAF エージェントのインストールと構成は、一般的な Envoy のデプロイメントと似ていますが、Istio が Envoy プロキシをサイドカーとして自動的にデプロイする点が異なります。次に、Istio の
EnvoyFilterを使用して Envoy を設定します。
Istio ベースのアプリケーション導入に Next-Gen WAF サポートを追加するには、以下の手順を実行する必要があります。
Envoy gRPC リスナーモードで設定された
sigsci-agentコンテナを Pod に追加します。
emptyDir{}ボリュームを追加して、
sigsci-agentが一時的なデータを書き込む場所とします。
必要な Envoy 設定を、生成される
istio-proxy設定に注入できるよう、アプリケーション用の Istio
EnvoyFilterを追加します。
Envoy gRPC サービスとして Next-Gen WAF エージェントを追加する
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... containers: - name: sigsci-agent image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent env: - name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom: secretKeyRef: # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets) name: sigsci-agent-accesskey key: accesskeyid - name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom: secretKeyRef: # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets) name: sigsci-agent-accesskey key: secretaccesskey - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED value: "true" # Configure the agent to use envoy gRPC on port 9999 - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS value: localhost:9999 # Comment out debug logging as appropriate - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY value: "3" - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_INPUTS value: "2" - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_OUTPUTS value: "2" - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_UPLOADS value: "2" - name: SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR value: "istio" ports: - containerPort: 9999 securityContext: # The sigsci-agent container should run with its root filesystem read only readOnlyRootFilesystem: true
デプロイメントに Next-Gen WAF エージェント用の一時ボリュームの定義を追加する
エージェント用の一時ボリュームは、Pod 内の他のコンテナから利用できるよう、次のように組み込みの
emptyDir: {} ボリュームタイプを使用して定義する必要があります。
... volumes: # Define a volume where sigsci-agent will write temp data and share the socket file, # which is required with the root filesystem is mounted read only - name: sigsci-tmp emptyDir: {}
必要な Envoy 設定を Istio プロキシに注入するための Istio EnvoyFilter オブジェクトを追加する
Istio の
EnvoyFilter オブジェクトは、
istio-proxy 向けに Envoy の設定を柔軟にカスタマイズできる仕組みになっています。
例
example-httpbin-sigsci_envoyfilter.yaml:
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apiVersion: v1kind: ServiceAccountmetadata: name: httpbin---apiVersion: v1kind: Servicemetadata: name: httpbin labels: app: httpbin service: httpbinspec: ports: - name: http port: 8000 targetPort: 80 selector: app: httpbin---apiVersion: apps/v1kind: Deploymentmetadata: name: httpbin labels: app: httpbinspec: replicas: 1 selector: matchLabels: app: httpbin version: v1 template: metadata: labels: app: httpbin version: v1 spec: serviceAccountName: httpbin containers: - image: docker.io/kennethreitz/httpbin imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent name: httpbin ports: - containerPort: 80 - name: sigsci-agent image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent env: - name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom: secretKeyRef: # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets) name: sigsci-agent-accesskey key: accesskeyid - name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom: secretKeyRef: # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets) name: sigsci-agent-accesskey key: secretaccesskey - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED value: "true" # Configure the agent to use envoy gRPC on port 9999 - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS value: localhost:9999 - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY value: "0" - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_INPUTS value: "0" - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_OUTPUTS value: "0" - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_UPLOADS value: "0" - name: SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR value: "istio" ports: - containerPort: 9999 securityContext: # The sigsci-agent container should run with its root filesystem read only readOnlyRootFilesystem: true volumes: # Define a volume where sigsci-agent will write temp data and share the socket file, # which is required with the root filesystem is mounted read only - name: sigsci-tmp emptyDir: {}---apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1kind: Gatewaymetadata: name: httpbin-gatewayspec: gatewayClassName: istio listeners: - name: http port: 80 protocol: HTTP allowedRoutes: namespaces: from: Same---apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1kind: HTTPRoutemetadata: name: httpbinspec: parentRefs: - name: httpbin-gateway rules: - matches: - path: type: PathPrefix value: / backendRefs: - name: httpbin port: 8000---apiVersion: networking.istio.io/v1alpha3kind: EnvoyFiltermetadata: name: httpbin namespace: defaultspec: configPatches: - applyTo: HTTP_FILTER match: context: SIDECAR_INBOUND listener: name: virtualInbound filterChain: filter: name: envoy.filters.network.http_connection_manager patch: operation: INSERT_FIRST value: name: envoy.filters.http.ext_proc typed_config: '@type': type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.ext_proc.v3.ExternalProcessor failure_mode_allow: true message_timeout: 0.2s grpc_service: envoy_grpc: cluster_name: sigsci-agent-grpc timeout: 0.2s request_attributes: - "connection.tls_version" - "request.host" - "request.path" - "request.scheme" - "source.address" processing_mode: request_header_mode: SEND response_header_mode: SEND request_body_mode: BUFFERED response_body_mode: NONE request_trailer_mode: SKIP response_trailer_mode: SKIP - applyTo: CLUSTER patch: operation: ADD value: name: sigsci-agent-grpc type: STRICT_DNS connect_timeout: 0.5s http2_protocol_options: {} load_assignment: cluster_name: sigsci-agent-grpc endpoints: - lb_endpoints: - endpoint: address: socket_address: address: 127.0.0.1 port_value: 9999
この例を使うには、
Istio の入門ガイドに従ってデフォルトのプロファイルをインストールし、 名前空間ラベルを追加して Istio に Envoy サイドカープロキシを自動的に挿入するよう指示し、ゲートウェイ API CRD をインストールしてください。
その後、Istio を使用して通常どおりアプリケーションをデプロイできます。例 :
$ kubectl apply -f example-httpbin-sigsci_envoyfilter.yamlserviceaccount/httpbin createdservice/httpbin createddeployment.apps/httpbin createdgateway.gateway.networking.k8s.io/httpbin-gateway created$ kubectl get podsNAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGEhttpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk 3/3 Running 0 70shttpbin-gateway-istio-54494c698d-vgpvp 1/1 Running 0 68s$ kubectl get pod httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk -o jsonpath='{.spec.containers[*].name}'httpbin sigsci-agent$ kubectl logs httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk sigsci-agent | head2026/06/29 20:41:29.977416 Signal Sciences Agent 4.79.0 starting as user sigsci with PID 1, Max open files=1073741816, Max data size=unlimited, Max address space=unlimited, Max stack size=83886082026/06/29 20:41:29.978372 Shared Cache Dir: /sigsci/tmp/cache2026/06/29 20:41:29.978375 Agent Cache Dir: /sigsci/tmp/cache/agent_httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk2026/06/29 20:41:29.979280 =====================================================2026/06/29 20:41:29.979282 Agent: httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk2026/06/29 20:41:29.979284 System: alpine 3.24.0 (linux 6.17.0-1025-oem)2026/06/29 20:41:29.979284 Memory: 38.903G / 58.501G RAM available2026/06/29 20:41:29.979285 CPU: 12 MaxProcs / 24 CPU cores available2026/06/29 20:41:29.979286 gRPC: localhost:99992026/06/29 20:41:29.979286 =====================================================
外部認可を使用して Next-Gen WAF エージェントを統合する
警告: 以下の統合方法はレガシーとみなされ、EnvoyFilterを用いて統合することが推奨されます
Istio v1.9 以降では、アクセス制御を外部認可システムに委任する認可ポリシーを設定できるようになりました。
以下のスニペットは Istio のサンプルに沿ったもので、例として使用されている
ext-authz サービスを Next-Gen WAF エージェントに置き換えるべくプロセスを強化しています。以下のスニペット内で参照されている初期の名前空間やテスト用ワークロードについては Istio のドキュメントを参照してください。特に指定がない限り、すべてのファイルは名前空間「foo」に適用されます。
外部認可サービスをデプロイする
シークレットがすでに適用されていることを前提とします。
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apiVersion: v1kind: Servicemetadata: name: sigsci-agent labels: app: sigsci-agentspec: ports: - name: grpc port: 9999 targetPort: 9999 selector: app: sigsci-agent---apiVersion: apps/v1kind: Deploymentmetadata: name: sigsci-agentspec: replicas: 1 selector: matchLabels: app: sigsci-agent template: metadata: labels: app: sigsci-agent spec: containers: - name: sigsci-agent image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent # Configure the agent to use Envoy gRPC on port 9999 env: - name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom: secretKeyRef: # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets) name: sigsci-agent-accesskey key: accesskeyid - name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom: secretKeyRef: # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets) name: sigsci-agent-accesskey key: secretaccesskey # Configure the Envoy to expect response data (if using a gRPC access log config for Envoy) - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXPECT_RESPONSE_DATA value: "1" - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS value: :9999 ports: - containerPort: 9999 securityContext: # The sigsci-agent container should run with its root filesystem read only readOnlyRootFilesystem: true---
エージェントが実行されていることを確認します。
$ kubectl logs "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sigsci-agent -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -n foo -c sigsci-agent
外部認可サービスを定義する
以下のコマンドでメッシュ設定を編集し、拡張機能の提供についての定義を追加します。
$ kubectl edit configmap istio -n istio-system
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data: mesh: |- # Add the following content to define the external authorizers. extensionProviders: - name: "sigsci-agent-ext-authz" envoyExtAuthzGrpc: service: "sigsci-agent.foo.svc.cluster.local" port: "9999" timeout: 0.2s failOpen: true includeRequestBodyInCheck: packAsBytes: true # use `allowPartialMessage: false` if you want to inspect larger payloads allowPartialMessage: true maxRequestBytes: 8192 - name: "sigsci-agent-access-log" envoyHttpAls: service: "sigsci-agent.foo.svc.cluster.local" port: "9999" additionalRequestHeadersToLog: - "x-sigsci-request-id" - "x-sigsci-waf-response" - "accept" - "content-type" - "content-length" additionalResponseHeadersToLog: - "date" - "server" - "content-type" - "content-length"
外部認可で有効化する
外部認可を有効化し、ログ記録を適用します。
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apiVersion: security.istio.io/v1beta1kind: AuthorizationPolicymetadata: name: ext-authzspec: selector: matchLabels: app: httpbin action: CUSTOM provider: # The provider name must match the extension provider defined in the mesh config. name: sigsci-agent-ext-authz rules: # The rules specify when to trigger the external authorizer. - to: - operation: paths: ["/headers"]
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# kubectl apply -f logging.yamlapiVersion: telemetry.istio.io/v1alpha1kind: Telemetrymetadata: name: mesh-default namespace: istio-systemspec: accessLogging: - providers: - name: sigsci-agent-access-log
# In another terminal curl the httpbin app:$ kubectl exec "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sleep -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -c sleep -n foo -- curl -v "http://httpbin.foo:8000/headers" -s
# tail the logs$ kubectl logs -f "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sigsci-agent -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -n foo -c sigsci-agent