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Kubernetes Istio

この例では、Next-Gen WAF エージェントは Docker サイドカーで動作し、アプリケーションにデプロイされた Istio サービスメッシュと直接統合されます。この設定では、従来の north/south (クライアント―サーバー間) 通信に加えて、east/west (サービス間) 通信の Web リクエストも Next-Gen WAF で検査できるようになります。

Next-Gen WAF エージェントを統合する

エージェントコンテナイメージの統合を参照してください

EnvoyFilter を使用して Next-Gen WAF エージェントを統合する

Istio はデータプレーンとして Envoy プロキシを使用します。その結果、Next-Gen WAF エージェントを gRPC モードで使用する場合、一般的な Envoy のデプロイの場合と同様の方法で使用できます。Next-Gen WAF エージェントのインストールと構成は、一般的な Envoy のデプロイメントと似ていますが、Istio が Envoy プロキシをサイドカーとして自動的にデプロイする点が異なります。次に、Istio のEnvoyFilterを使用して Envoy を設定します。

Istio ベースのアプリケーション導入に Next-Gen WAF サポートを追加するには、以下の手順を実行する必要があります。

  • Envoy gRPC リスナーモードで設定された sigsci-agent コンテナを Pod に追加します。

  • emptyDir{} ボリュームを追加して、sigsci-agent が一時的なデータを書き込む場所とします。

  • 必要な Envoy 設定を、生成される istio-proxy 設定に注入できるよう、アプリケーション用の Istio EnvoyFilter を追加します。

Envoy gRPC サービスとして Next-Gen WAF エージェントを追加する

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...
      containers:
      - name: sigsci-agent
        image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest
        imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
        env:
        - name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID
          valueFrom:
            secretKeyRef:
              # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets)
              name: sigsci-agent-accesskey
              key: accesskeyid
        - name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY
          valueFrom:
            secretKeyRef:
              # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets)
              name: sigsci-agent-accesskey
              key: secretaccesskey
        - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED
          value: "true"
        # Configure the agent to use envoy gRPC on port 9999
        - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS
          value: localhost:9999
        # Comment out debug logging as appropriate
        - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY
          value: "3"
        - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_INPUTS
          value: "2"
        - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_OUTPUTS
          value: "2"
        - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_UPLOADS
          value: "2"
        - name: SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR
          value: "istio"
        ports:
        - containerPort: 9999
        securityContext:
          # The sigsci-agent container should run with its root filesystem read only
          readOnlyRootFilesystem: true

デプロイメントに Next-Gen WAF エージェント用の一時ボリュームの定義を追加する

エージェント用の一時ボリュームは、Pod 内の他のコンテナから利用できるよう、次のように組み込みの emptyDir: {} ボリュームタイプを使用して定義する必要があります。

...
      volumes:
      # Define a volume where sigsci-agent will write temp data and share the socket file,
      # which is required with the root filesystem is mounted read only
      - name: sigsci-tmp
        emptyDir: {}

必要な Envoy 設定を Istio プロキシに注入するための Istio EnvoyFilter オブジェクトを追加する

Istio の EnvoyFilter オブジェクトは、istio-proxy 向けに Envoy の設定を柔軟にカスタマイズできる仕組みになっています。

example-httpbin-sigsci_envoyfilter.yaml:

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apiVersion: v1
kind: ServiceAccount
metadata:
  name: httpbin
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: httpbin
  labels:
    app: httpbin
    service: httpbin
spec:
  ports:
  - name: http
    port: 8000
    targetPort: 80
  selector:
    app: httpbin
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  name: httpbin
  labels:
    app: httpbin
spec:
  replicas: 1
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: httpbin
      version: v1
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: httpbin
        version: v1
    spec:
      serviceAccountName: httpbin
      containers:
      - image: docker.io/kennethreitz/httpbin
        imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
        name: httpbin
        ports:
        - containerPort: 80
      - name: sigsci-agent
        image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest
        imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
        env:
        - name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID
          valueFrom:
            secretKeyRef:
              # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets)
              name: sigsci-agent-accesskey
              key: accesskeyid
        - name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY
          valueFrom:
            secretKeyRef:
              # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets)
              name: sigsci-agent-accesskey
              key: secretaccesskey
        - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED
          value: "true"
        # Configure the agent to use envoy gRPC on port 9999
        - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS
          value: localhost:9999
        - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY
          value: "0"
        - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_INPUTS
          value: "0"
        - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_OUTPUTS
          value: "0"
        - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_UPLOADS
          value: "0"
        - name: SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR
          value: "istio"
        ports:
        - containerPort: 9999
        securityContext:
          # The sigsci-agent container should run with its root filesystem read only
          readOnlyRootFilesystem: true
      volumes:
          # Define a volume where sigsci-agent will write temp data and share the socket file,
          # which is required with the root filesystem is mounted read only
          - name: sigsci-tmp
            emptyDir: {}
---
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Gateway
metadata:
  name: httpbin-gateway
spec:
  gatewayClassName: istio
  listeners:
  - name: http
    port: 80
    protocol: HTTP
    allowedRoutes:
      namespaces:
        from: Same
---
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: HTTPRoute
metadata:
  name: httpbin
spec:
  parentRefs:
  - name: httpbin-gateway
  rules:
  - matches:
    - path:
        type: PathPrefix
        value: /
    backendRefs:
    - name: httpbin
      port: 8000
---
apiVersion: networking.istio.io/v1alpha3
kind: EnvoyFilter
metadata:
  name: httpbin
  namespace: default
spec:
  configPatches:
  - applyTo: HTTP_FILTER
    match:
      context: SIDECAR_INBOUND
      listener:
        name: virtualInbound
        filterChain:
          filter:
            name: envoy.filters.network.http_connection_manager
    patch:
      operation: INSERT_FIRST
      value:
        name: envoy.filters.http.ext_proc
        typed_config:
          '@type': type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.ext_proc.v3.ExternalProcessor
          failure_mode_allow: true
          message_timeout: 0.2s
          grpc_service:
            envoy_grpc:
              cluster_name: sigsci-agent-grpc
            timeout: 0.2s
          request_attributes:
            - "connection.tls_version"
            - "request.host"
            - "request.path"
            - "request.scheme"
            - "source.address"
          processing_mode:
            request_header_mode: SEND
            response_header_mode: SEND
            request_body_mode: BUFFERED
            response_body_mode: NONE
            request_trailer_mode: SKIP
            response_trailer_mode: SKIP
  - applyTo: CLUSTER
    patch:
      operation: ADD
      value:
        name: sigsci-agent-grpc
        type: STRICT_DNS
        connect_timeout: 0.5s
        http2_protocol_options: {}
        load_assignment:
          cluster_name: sigsci-agent-grpc
          endpoints:
          - lb_endpoints:
            - endpoint:
                address:
                  socket_address:
                    address: 127.0.0.1
                    port_value: 9999

この例を使うには、

  1. Istio の入門ガイドに従ってデフォルトのプロファイルをインストールし、 名前空間ラベルを追加して Istio に Envoy サイドカープロキシを自動的に挿入するよう指示し、ゲートウェイ API CRD をインストールしてください。

その後、Istio を使用して通常どおりアプリケーションをデプロイできます。例 :

$ kubectl apply -f example-httpbin-sigsci_envoyfilter.yaml
serviceaccount/httpbin created
service/httpbin created
deployment.apps/httpbin created
gateway.gateway.networking.k8s.io/httpbin-gateway created
$ kubectl get pods
NAME                                     READY   STATUS    RESTARTS   AGE
httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk                  3/3     Running   0          70s
httpbin-gateway-istio-54494c698d-vgpvp   1/1     Running   0          68s
$ kubectl get pod httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk -o jsonpath='{.spec.containers[*].name}'
httpbin sigsci-agent
$ kubectl logs httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk sigsci-agent | head
2026/06/29 20:41:29.977416 Signal Sciences Agent 4.79.0 starting as user sigsci with PID 1, Max open files=1073741816, Max data size=unlimited, Max address space=unlimited, Max stack size=8388608
2026/06/29 20:41:29.978372 Shared Cache Dir: /sigsci/tmp/cache
2026/06/29 20:41:29.978375 Agent Cache Dir: /sigsci/tmp/cache/agent_httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk
2026/06/29 20:41:29.979280 =====================================================
2026/06/29 20:41:29.979282 Agent:     httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk
2026/06/29 20:41:29.979284 System:    alpine 3.24.0 (linux 6.17.0-1025-oem)
2026/06/29 20:41:29.979284 Memory:    38.903G / 58.501G RAM available
2026/06/29 20:41:29.979285 CPU:       12 MaxProcs / 24 CPU cores available
2026/06/29 20:41:29.979286 gRPC:      localhost:9999
2026/06/29 20:41:29.979286 =====================================================

外部認可を使用して Next-Gen WAF エージェントを統合する

警告: 以下の統合方法はレガシーとみなされ、EnvoyFilterを用いて統合することが推奨されます

Istio v1.9 以降では、アクセス制御を外部認可システムに委任する認可ポリシーを設定できるようになりました。

以下のスニペットは Istio のサンプルに沿ったもので、例として使用されている ext-authz サービスを Next-Gen WAF エージェントに置き換えるべくプロセスを強化しています。以下のスニペット内で参照されている初期の名前空間やテスト用ワークロードについては Istio のドキュメントを参照してください。特に指定がない限り、すべてのファイルは名前空間「foo」に適用されます。

外部認可サービスをデプロイする

シークレットがすでに適用されていることを前提とします。

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apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: sigsci-agent
  labels:
    app: sigsci-agent
spec:
  ports:
  - name: grpc
    port: 9999
    targetPort: 9999
  selector:
    app: sigsci-agent
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  name: sigsci-agent
spec:
  replicas: 1
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: sigsci-agent
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: sigsci-agent
    spec:
      containers:
      - name: sigsci-agent
        image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest
        imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
        # Configure the agent to use Envoy gRPC on port 9999
        env:
        - name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID
          valueFrom:
            secretKeyRef:
              # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets)
              name: sigsci-agent-accesskey
              key: accesskeyid
        - name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY
          valueFrom:
            secretKeyRef:
              # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets)
              name: sigsci-agent-accesskey
              key: secretaccesskey
        # Configure the Envoy to expect response data (if using a gRPC access log config for Envoy)
        - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXPECT_RESPONSE_DATA
          value: "1"
        - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS
          value: :9999
        ports:
        - containerPort: 9999
        securityContext:
          # The sigsci-agent container should run with its root filesystem read only
          readOnlyRootFilesystem: true
---

エージェントが実行されていることを確認します。

$ kubectl logs "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sigsci-agent -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -n foo -c sigsci-agent

外部認可サービスを定義する

以下のコマンドでメッシュ設定を編集し、拡張機能の提供についての定義を追加します。

$ kubectl edit configmap istio -n istio-system
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data:
  mesh: |-
    # Add the following content to define the external authorizers.
    extensionProviders:
      - name: "sigsci-agent-ext-authz"
        envoyExtAuthzGrpc:
          service: "sigsci-agent.foo.svc.cluster.local"
          port: "9999"
          timeout: 0.2s
          failOpen: true
          includeRequestBodyInCheck:
            packAsBytes: true
            # use `allowPartialMessage: false` if you want to inspect larger payloads
            allowPartialMessage: true
            maxRequestBytes: 8192
      - name: "sigsci-agent-access-log"
        envoyHttpAls:
          service: "sigsci-agent.foo.svc.cluster.local"
          port: "9999"
          additionalRequestHeadersToLog:
          - "x-sigsci-request-id"
          - "x-sigsci-waf-response"
          - "accept"
          - "content-type"
          - "content-length"
          additionalResponseHeadersToLog:
          - "date"
          - "server"
          - "content-type"
          - "content-length"

外部認可で有効化する

外部認可を有効化し、ログ記録を適用します。

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apiVersion: security.istio.io/v1beta1
kind: AuthorizationPolicy
metadata:
  name: ext-authz
spec:
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: httpbin
  action: CUSTOM
  provider:
    # The provider name must match the extension provider defined in the mesh config.
    name: sigsci-agent-ext-authz
  rules:
    # The rules specify when to trigger the external authorizer.
    - to:
      - operation:
          paths: ["/headers"]
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# kubectl apply -f logging.yaml
apiVersion: telemetry.istio.io/v1alpha1
kind: Telemetry
metadata:
  name: mesh-default
  namespace: istio-system
spec:
  accessLogging:
    - providers:
      - name: sigsci-agent-access-log
# In another terminal curl the httpbin app:
$ kubectl exec "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sleep -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -c sleep -n foo -- curl -v "http://httpbin.foo:8000/headers"  -s


# tail the logs
$ kubectl logs -f "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sigsci-agent -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -n foo -c sigsci-agent

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