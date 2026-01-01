Kubernetes Envoy

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 123 124 125 126 127 128 129 130 131 132 133 134 135 136 137 138 139 140 141 142 143 144 145 146 147 148 149 150 151 152 153 154 155 156 157 158 159 160 161 162 163 164 165 166 167 168 169 170 171 172 173 174 175 176 177 178 179 180 181 182 183 184 185 186 187 188 189 190 191 192 193 194 195 196 197 198 199 200 201 202 203 204

apiVersion : v1 kind : ConfigMap metadata : name : envoy - config data : envoy.yaml : | node: id: proxy-node cluster: proxy-cluster static_resources: listeners: - name: listener_0 address: socket_address: address: 0.0.0.0 port_value: 10000 filter_chains: - filters: - name: envoy.filters.network.http_connection_manager typed_config: "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.network.http_connection_manager.v3.HttpConnectionManager stat_prefix: ingress_http route_config: name: local_route virtual_hosts: - name: backend domains: ["*"] # CORS configuration at virtual host level cors: allow_origin_string_match: - prefix: "*" allow_methods: GET, PUT, DELETE, POST, OPTIONS allow_headers: keep-alive,user-agent,cache-control,content-type,content-transfer-encoding,custom-header-1,x-accept-content-transfer-encoding,x-accept-response-streaming,x-user-agent,x-grpc-web,grpc-timeout max_age: "1728000" expose_headers: custom-header-1,grpc-status,grpc-message routes: - match: prefix: "/" route: cluster: edge_cluster host_rewrite_literal: "http.edgecompute.app" http_filters: # CORS filter to handle cross-origin requests - name: envoy.filters.http.cors typed_config: "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.cors.v3.Cors # External processor filter calls the NGWAF agent via gRPC - name: envoy.filters.http.ext_proc typed_config: "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.ext_proc.v3.ExternalProcessor grpc_service: envoy_grpc: cluster_name: sigsci-agent-grpc timeout: 0.2s failure_mode_allow: true message_timeout: 0.2s # Request attributes sent to the external processor request_attributes: - "connection.tls_version" - "request.host" - "request.path" - "request.scheme" - "source.address" processing_mode: request_header_mode: SEND response_header_mode: SEND request_body_mode: BUFFERED response_body_mode: NONE request_trailer_mode: SKIP response_trailer_mode: SKIP # Router filter (must be last) - name: envoy.filters.http.router typed_config: "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.router.v3.Router clusters: # Cluster for forwarding requests to the upstream service - name: edge_cluster connect_timeout: 0.25s type: LOGICAL_DNS lb_policy: ROUND_ROBIN dns_lookup_family: V4_ONLY # Force IPv4-only DNS resolution load_assignment: cluster_name: edge_cluster endpoints: - lb_endpoints: - endpoint: address: socket_address: address: http.edgecompute.app port_value: 443 # TLS configuration for upstream HTTPS connection transport_socket: name: envoy.transport_sockets.tls typed_config: "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.transport_sockets.tls.v3.UpstreamTlsContext sni: "http.edgecompute.app" # Cluster used by the external processor filter to contact the NGWAF agent - name: sigsci-agent-grpc connect_timeout: 0.25s type: STATIC lb_policy: ROUND_ROBIN http2_protocol_options: {} # Enable HTTP/2 for gRPC communication load_assignment: cluster_name: sigsci-agent-grpc endpoints: - lb_endpoints: - endpoint: address: socket_address: # Both containers share the same network namespace address: 127.0.0.1 port_value: 9999 --- apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : Deployment metadata : name : envoy - waf - deployment spec : replicas : 1 selector : matchLabels : app : envoy - waf template : metadata : labels : app : envoy - waf spec : containers : - name : envoy image : envoyproxy/envoy : v1.31 - latest args : - "-c" - "/etc/envoy/envoy.yaml" - "-l" - "debug" ports : - containerPort : 10000 volumeMounts : - name : envoy - config mountPath : /etc/envoy - name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.test key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.test key : secretaccesskey - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED value : "true" - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS value : "localhost:9999" - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY value : "3" - name : SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR value : "envoy-sidecar" ports : - containerPort : 9999 securityContext : readOnlyRootFilesystem : true volumeMounts : - name : sigsci - tmp mountPath : /sigsci/tmp volumes : - name : envoy - config configMap : name : envoy - config - name : sigsci - tmp emptyDir : { } --- apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : envoy spec : selector : app : envoy - waf ports : - protocol : TCP port : 10000 targetPort : 10000