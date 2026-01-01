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Kubernetes Envoy

この例では、Next-Gen WAF エージェントが Docker のサイドカーで実行され、アプリケーションにデプロイされた Envoy プロキシと直接通信します。

Next-Gen WAF エージェントを Envoy プロキシに統合する

Next-Gen WAF エージェントは、外部処理 (ext_proc) HTTP フィルターを介して Envoy プロキシと統合できます。このフィルターは、gRPC を通じて sigsci-agent と通信します。

通常の RPC リスナーではなく、Envoy gRPC リスナーで実行されるように sigsci-agent を設定します。これを行うには、envoy-grpc-address エージェント設定オプションを設定します。設定すると、デフォルトの RPC リスナーではなく、Envoy gRPC リスナーが起動します。

sigsci-agent 設定ファイルの設定値を次のように設定します。

envoy-grpc-address = "0.0.0.0:8000"

または、以下のように sigsci-agent 環境で設定値を指定してください

SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS=0.0.0.0:8000

TLSを有効にして sigsci-agent を設定することもできます。これを行うには、sigsci-agent 設定ファイルで証明書ファイルとキーファイルを設定してください：

envoy-grpc-cert = "/path/to/cert.pem"
envoy-grpc-key = "/path/to/key.pem"

あるいは、以下のように sigsci-agent 環境に設定してください

SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_CERT=/path/to/cert.pem
SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_KEY=/path/to/key.pem

Envoy 設定

Envoy は、メインのハンドラーフィルターよりも前に外部処理 HTTP フィルター (envoy.filters.http.ext_proc) で設定する必要があります。データを処理するために、以下に示す例のように sigsci-agent-grpc クラスタを指すものを使用します。

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http_filters:
- name: envoy.filters.http.buffer
  typed_config: # Maximum request body bytes buffered and sent to the sigsci-agent
    "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.buffer.v3.Buffer
    max_request_bytes: 1048576  # 1 MB body size limit
- name: envoy.filters.http.ext_proc
  typed_config:
    "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.ext_proc.v3.ExternalProcessor
    grpc_service:
      envoy_grpc:
        cluster_name: sigsci-agent-grpc
      timeout: 0.2s
    failure_mode_allow: true
    message_timeout: 0.2s
    request_attributes:
      - "connection.tls_version"
      - "request.host"
      - "request.path"
      - "request.scheme"
      - "source.address"
    processing_mode:
      request_header_mode: SEND
      response_header_mode: SEND
      request_body_mode: BUFFERED
      response_body_mode: NONE
      request_trailer_mode: SKIP
      response_trailer_mode: SKIP
- name: envoy.filters.http.router
  typed_config:
    "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.router.v3.Router

サンプルのデプロイ

サンプルデプロイ設定セクションには、完全な Envoy プロキシデプロイ設定が含まれています。これは、自分のデプロイの出発点として利用できます。サンプル設定を動作させるためには、次の手順を完了させます。

  1. 以下のコマンドを実行して、ワークスペースのエージェントキーを更新してください。

    $ kubectl create secret generic sigsci.test \
       --from-literal=accesskeyid=<access-key-id> \
       --from-literal=secretaccesskey=<secret-access-key>

    <access-key-id><secret-access-key>は必ずエージェントキーに置き換えてください。

  2. サンプルデプロイ設定envoy-deployment.yamlとして保存してください。

  3. 次のコマンドを実行して envoy-deployment.yaml をデプロイします。

    $ kubectl apply -f envoy-deployment.yaml

  4. (任意) ポートフォワーディングを設定し、次のコマンドを実行してローカルでデプロイをテストします。

    $ kubectl port-forward svc/envoy 10000:10000

サンプルのデプロイ設定

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# ConfigMap: Contains the Envoy configuration
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
  name: envoy-config
data:
  envoy.yaml: |
    node:
      id: proxy-node
      cluster: proxy-cluster
    static_resources:
      listeners:
        - name: listener_0
          address:
            socket_address:
              address: 0.0.0.0
              port_value: 10000
          filter_chains:
            - filters:
                - name: envoy.filters.network.http_connection_manager
                  typed_config:
                    "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.network.http_connection_manager.v3.HttpConnectionManager
                    stat_prefix: ingress_http
                    route_config:
                      name: local_route
                      virtual_hosts:
                        - name: backend
                          domains: ["*"]
                          # CORS configuration at virtual host level
                          cors:
                            allow_origin_string_match:
                              - prefix: "*"
                            allow_methods: GET, PUT, DELETE, POST, OPTIONS
                            allow_headers: keep-alive,user-agent,cache-control,content-type,content-transfer-encoding,custom-header-1,x-accept-content-transfer-encoding,x-accept-response-streaming,x-user-agent,x-grpc-web,grpc-timeout
                            max_age: "1728000"
                            expose_headers: custom-header-1,grpc-status,grpc-message
                          routes:
                            - match:
                                prefix: "/"
                              route:
                                cluster: edge_cluster
                                host_rewrite_literal: "http.edgecompute.app"
                    http_filters:
                      # CORS filter to handle cross-origin requests
                      - name: envoy.filters.http.cors
                        typed_config:
                          "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.cors.v3.Cors
                      # External processor filter calls the NGWAF agent via gRPC
                      - name: envoy.filters.http.ext_proc
                        typed_config:
                          "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.ext_proc.v3.ExternalProcessor
                          grpc_service:
                            envoy_grpc:
                              cluster_name: sigsci-agent-grpc
                            timeout: 0.2s
                          failure_mode_allow: true
                          message_timeout: 0.2s
                          # Request attributes sent to the external processor
                          request_attributes:
                            - "connection.tls_version"
                            - "request.host"
                            - "request.path"
                            - "request.scheme"
                            - "source.address"
                          processing_mode:
                            request_header_mode: SEND
                            response_header_mode: SEND
                            request_body_mode: BUFFERED
                            response_body_mode: NONE
                            request_trailer_mode: SKIP
                            response_trailer_mode: SKIP
                      # Router filter (must be last)
                      - name: envoy.filters.http.router
                        typed_config:
                          "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.router.v3.Router
      clusters:
        # Cluster for forwarding requests to the upstream service
        - name: edge_cluster
          connect_timeout: 0.25s
          type: LOGICAL_DNS
          lb_policy: ROUND_ROBIN
          dns_lookup_family: V4_ONLY  # Force IPv4-only DNS resolution
          load_assignment:
            cluster_name: edge_cluster
            endpoints:
              - lb_endpoints:
                  - endpoint:
                      address:
                        socket_address:
                          address: http.edgecompute.app
                          port_value: 443
          # TLS configuration for upstream HTTPS connection
          transport_socket:
            name: envoy.transport_sockets.tls
            typed_config:
              "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.transport_sockets.tls.v3.UpstreamTlsContext
              sni: "http.edgecompute.app"
        # Cluster used by the external processor filter to contact the NGWAF agent
        - name: sigsci-agent-grpc
          connect_timeout: 0.25s
          type: STATIC
          lb_policy: ROUND_ROBIN
          http2_protocol_options: {}  # Enable HTTP/2 for gRPC communication
          load_assignment:
            cluster_name: sigsci-agent-grpc
            endpoints:
              - lb_endpoints:
                  - endpoint:
                      address:
                        socket_address:
                          # Both containers share the same network namespace
                          address: 127.0.0.1
                          port_value: 9999


---


# Deployment: Combines the Envoy proxy and the Next‑Gen WAF Agent sidecar
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  name: envoy-waf-deployment
spec:
  replicas: 1
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: envoy-waf
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: envoy-waf
    spec:
      containers:
        # Envoy proxy container
        - name: envoy
          image: envoyproxy/envoy:v1.31-latest
          args:
            - "-c"
            - "/etc/envoy/envoy.yaml"
            - "-l"
            - "debug"    # Change to "trace" for even more verbosity
          ports:
            - containerPort: 10000
          volumeMounts:
            - name: envoy-config
              mountPath: /etc/envoy


        # Next‑Gen WAF Agent container (sigsci-agent)
        - name: sigsci-agent
          image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest
          imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
          env:
            - name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID
              valueFrom:
                secretKeyRef:
                  name: sigsci.test
                  key: accesskeyid
            - name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY
              valueFrom:
                secretKeyRef:
                  name: sigsci.test
                  key: secretaccesskey


            # Configure agent for Envoy external processor integration
            - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED
              value: "true"
            - name: SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS
              value: "localhost:9999"
            - name: SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY
              value: "3"
            - name: SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR
              value: "envoy-sidecar"


          ports:
            - containerPort: 9999
          securityContext:
            # The sigsci-agent container should run with its root filesystem read only
            readOnlyRootFilesystem: true
          volumeMounts:
          - name: sigsci-tmp
            mountPath: /sigsci/tmp


      volumes:
        - name: envoy-config
          configMap:
            name: envoy-config
        # Define a volume where sigsci-agent will write temp data and share the socket file,
        # which is required with the root filesystem is mounted read only
        - name: sigsci-tmp
          emptyDir: {}


---


# Service: Exposes the Envoy listener on port 10000
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: envoy
spec:
  selector:
    app: envoy-waf
  ports:
    - protocol: TCP
      port: 10000
      targetPort: 10000

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