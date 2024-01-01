client.identified

BOOL, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Returns true when it is possible to fully populate client device properties based on information supplied in the User-Agent header of the request. The device properties are:

When only some features are found, their individual corresponding variables are still meaningful. For example, if client.platform.mobile is true but client.identified is false , then we know the device is a mobile phone. However, variables corresponding to other properties may not be known.