  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client request

client.identified

BOOL, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

Returns true when it is possible to fully populate client device properties based on information supplied in the User-Agent header of the request. The device properties are:

When only some features are found, their individual corresponding variables are still meaningful. For example, if client.platform.mobile is true but client.identified is false, then we know the device is a mobile phone. However, variables corresponding to other properties may not be known.

In other words, the value of client.identified is only useful when a particular property variable is false.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024