client.identified
BOOL, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Returns
true when it is possible to fully populate client device properties based on information supplied in the
User-Agent header of the request. The device properties are:
client.bot.name
client.browser.name
client.browser.version
client.class.bot
client.class.browser
client.class.checker
client.class.downloader
client.class.feedreader
client.class.filter
client.class.masquerading
client.class.spam
client.display.height
client.display.width
client.display.ppi
client.display.touchscreen
client.display.height
client.platform.ereader
client.platform.gameconsole
client.platform.hwtype
client.platform.manufacturer
client.platform.mediaplayer
client.platform.mobile
client.platform.model
client.platform.smarttv
client.platform.tablet
client.platform.tvplayer
client.platform.vendor
When only some features are found, their individual corresponding variables
are still meaningful. For example, if
client.platform.mobile is
true but
client.identified is
false, then we know the device is a mobile phone.
However, variables corresponding to other properties may not be known.
In other words, the value of
client.identified is only useful when a
particular property variable is
false.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)