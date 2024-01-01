client.platform.hwtype

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

A string representation of the primary client platform hardware. The most commonly used device types are also identified via boolean variables. Because a device may have multiple device types and this variable only has the primary type, we recommend using the boolean variables for logic and using this string representation for logging.

Device Atlas provides a full list of potential values.

A client.platform.hwtype value of TV refers to a Smart TV as in client.platform.smarttv , rather than a TV Player as in client.platform.tvplayer .

Example

An example categorizing hardware types to an approximately relevant emoji, using a table in VCL. You can use this example to build your own table for values mapping to hardware types: