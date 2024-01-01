client.class.bot
BOOL, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Returns
true if the client is identifying itself as a system operating without human interaction (e.g., robots, crawlers, checkers, download agents,
spam harvesters, and feed readers). See
client.bot.name for more information.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)