bin.base64_to_hex
This function converts the Base64-encoded string
s into a hexadecimal sequence
of the same bytes. The hexadecimal sequence uses the symbols
"0"–
"9" to
represent the values 0 to 9, and
"A"–
"F" to represent the values 10 to 15.
bin.base64_to_hex always uses two hexadecimal digits to represent a binary
value even if the numeric value fits within one hexadecimal digit (0-F).
For example,
bin.base64_to_hex("AQ==") is
"01".
If the Base64-encoded string
s contains any null bytes, then
bin.base64_to_hex does not terminate and does not return a truncated
hexadecimal sequence. For example,
bin.base64_to_hex("AJ/CMw==") is
"009FC233".
If the Base64-encoded string
s contains any non-alphabet characters, then
bin.base64_to_hex terminates and returns a
not set value. For example,
bin.base64_to_hex("YWJ%jZA==") is a
not set value.
If
bin.base64_to_hex is called with a
not set value or with an empty string
argument, then it returns the string
"". For example,
bin.base64_to_hex("")
is
"".
To check if the return value is not an empty string or a
not set value, use
the
std.strlen function, which returns
0 in both cases.
if (std.strlen(bin.base64_to_hex(req.http.Base64-Input)) > 0) { // Do something if the hexadecimal representation of the Base64-encoded // input string is not an empty string or a not set value.}
Errors
If the Base64-encoded string
s is not valid Base64, then
fastly.error
will be set to
EINVAL.
Examples
bin.base64_to_hex("AQIDBAUGBwgJ") # returns "010203040506070809"bin.base64_to_hex("AJ8AwgAzAA==") # returns "009F00C2003300"bin.base64_to_hex("-YWJjZA==") # returns a not set value and fastly.error is "EINVAL"bin.base64_to_hex("") # returns ""bin.base64_to_hex(not set string) # returns a not set valuebin.base64_to_hex("YWJjZA==") # returns "61626364"
