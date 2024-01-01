bin.base64_to_hex

STRING bin.base64_to_hex STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

This function converts the Base64-encoded string s into a hexadecimal sequence of the same bytes. The hexadecimal sequence uses the symbols "0" – "9" to represent the values 0 to 9, and "A" – "F" to represent the values 10 to 15.

bin.base64_to_hex always uses two hexadecimal digits to represent a binary value even if the numeric value fits within one hexadecimal digit (0-F). For example, bin.base64_to_hex("AQ==") is "01" .

If the Base64-encoded string s contains any null bytes, then bin.base64_to_hex does not terminate and does not return a truncated hexadecimal sequence. For example, bin.base64_to_hex("AJ/CMw==") is "009FC233" .

If the Base64-encoded string s contains any non-alphabet characters, then bin.base64_to_hex terminates and returns a not set value. For example, bin.base64_to_hex("YWJ%jZA==") is a not set value.

If bin.base64_to_hex is called with a not set value or with an empty string argument, then it returns the string "" . For example, bin.base64_to_hex("") is "" .

To check if the return value is not an empty string or a not set value, use the std.strlen function, which returns 0 in both cases.

if ( std.strlen (bin.base64_to_hex( req.http.Base64-Input )) > 0 ) { }

Errors

If the Base64-encoded string s is not valid Base64, then fastly.error will be set to EINVAL .

Examples