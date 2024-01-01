client.bot.name

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Where the client is identifying itself as a known bot, this variable is set to the name of the bot (e.g., "Googlebot") claiming to be making the request.

The User-Agent header, which is used to infer the name of the bot, may be set arbitrarily in the request headers from a client. Some bots may therefore choose to send a User-Agent header that identifies them as a different, better known bot in order to evade or intentionally trigger logic that is intended to apply to that kind of bot. In setting the value of client.bot.name , Fastly makes no attempt to verify the claims being made by the requesting client.

However, it is possible to use other aspects about a HTTP request - in particular the network from which the client IP is allocated, in order to better verify the authenticity of a bot's identity. For example, a client legitimately claiming to be Googlebot will only ever make requests from Google's network, and you could write VCL code to validate this:

if ( client.bot.name = = "Googlebot" && client.as.name = = "google llc" ) { ... }