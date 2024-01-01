client.browser.name
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The name of the browser in use on the client device. Potential values can be found at the Device Atlas website.
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The name of the browser in use on the client device. Potential values can be found at the Device Atlas website.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)