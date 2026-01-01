  1. Home
fastly service alert/create

Create Alert.

Syntax

$ fastly service alert/create --description=DESCRIPTION --metric=METRIC --name=NAME --period=PERIOD --source=SOURCE --threshold=THRESHOLD --type=TYPE

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--descriptionYesAdditional text that is included in the alert notification.
--metricYesMetric name to alert on for a specific source.
--nameYesName of the alert definition.
--periodYesPeriod of time to evaluate whether the conditions have been met. The data is polled every minute.
--sourceYesSource where the metric comes from.
--thresholdYesThreshold used to alert.
--typeYesType of strategy to use to evaluate.
--dimensionsNoDimensions filters depending on the source type.
--ignoreBelowNoIgnoreBelow is the threshold for the denominator value used in evaluations that calculate a rate or ratio. Usually used to filter out noise.
--integrationsNoIntegrations are a list of integrations used to notify when alert fires.
--jsonNoRender output as JSON
--service-idNoServiceID of the definition

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-ssoNoEnable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
