fastly service alert/create
Create Alert.
Syntax
$ fastly service alert/create --description=DESCRIPTION --metric=METRIC --name=NAME --period=PERIOD --source=SOURCE --threshold=THRESHOLD --type=TYPE
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--description
|Yes
|Additional text that is included in the alert notification.
--metric
|Yes
|Metric name to alert on for a specific source.
--name
|Yes
|Name of the alert definition.
--period
|Yes
|Period of time to evaluate whether the conditions have been met. The data is polled every minute.
--source
|Yes
|Source where the metric comes from.
--threshold
|Yes
|Threshold used to alert.
--type
|Yes
|Type of strategy to use to evaluate.
--dimensions
|No
|Dimensions filters depending on the source type.
--ignoreBelow
|No
|IgnoreBelow is the threshold for the denominator value used in evaluations that calculate a rate or ratio. Usually used to filter out noise.
--integrations
|No
|Integrations are a list of integrations used to notify when alert fires.
--json
|No
|Render output as JSON
--service-id
|No
|ServiceID of the definition
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-sso
|No
|Enable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging