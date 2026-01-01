  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. service
  5. healthcheck

fastly service healthcheck/update

Update a healthcheck on a Fastly service version.

Syntax

$ fastly service healthcheck/update --name=NAME --version=VERSION

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--nameYesHealthcheck name
--versionYes'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--autocloneNoIf the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--check-intervalNoHow often to run the healthcheck in milliseconds
--commentNoA descriptive note
--expected-responseNoThe status code expected from the host
--hostNoWhich host to check
--http-versionNoWhether to use version 1.0 or 1.1 HTTP
--initialNoWhen loading a config, the initial number of probes to be seen as OK
--methodNoWhich HTTP method to use
--new-nameNoHealthcheck name
--pathNoThe path to check
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service
--thresholdNoHow many healthchecks must succeed to be considered healthy
--timeoutNoTimeout in milliseconds
--windowNoThe number of most recent healthcheck queries to keep for this healthcheck

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-ssoNoEnable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
