fastly service imageoptimizer/update
Update Image Optimizer default settings for a service.
Syntax
$ fastly service imageoptimizer/update --service-id=SERVICE-ID --version=VERSION
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--service-id
|Yes
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--version
|Yes
|'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--allow-video
|No
|Enables GIF to MP4 transformations on this service [true, false]
--jpeg-quality
|No
|The default quality to use with JPEG output (1-100)
--jpeg-type
|No
|The default type of JPEG output to use (auto, baseline, progressive)
--resize-filter
|No
|The type of filter to use while resizing an image (lanczos3, lanczos2, bicubic, bilinear, nearest)
--upscale
|No
|Whether or not we should allow output images to render at sizes larger than input [true, false]
--webp
|No
|Controls whether or not to default to WebP output when the client supports it [true, false]
--webp-quality
|No
|The default quality to use with WebP output (1-100)
--json
|No
|Render output as JSON
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-sso
|No
|Enable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging