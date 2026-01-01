  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. service
  5. rate-limit

fastly service rate-limit/create

Create a rate limiter for a particular service and version.

Syntax

$ fastly service rate-limit/create --version=VERSION

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--versionYes'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--actionNoThe action to take when a rate limiter violation is detected
--autocloneNoIf the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--client-keyNoComma-separated list of VCL variable used to generate a counter key to identify a client
--feature-revisionNoRevision number of the rate limiting feature implementation
--http-methodsNoComma-separated list of HTTP methods to apply rate limiting to
--jsonNoRender output as JSON
--logger-typeNoName of the type of logging endpoint to be used when action is `log_only`
--nameNoA human readable name for the rate limiting rule
--penalty-box-durNoLength of time in minutes that the rate limiter is in effect after the initial violation is detected
--response-contentNoHTTP response body data
--response-content-typeNoHTTP Content-Type (e.g. application/json)
--response-object-nameNoName of existing response object. Required if action is response_object
--response-statusNoHTTP response status code (e.g. 429)
--rps-limitNoUpper limit of requests per second allowed by the rate limiter
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service
--uri-dict-nameNoThe name of an Edge Dictionary containing URIs as keys
--window-sizeNoNumber of seconds during which the RPS limit must be exceeded in order to trigger a violation

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-ssoNoEnable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
