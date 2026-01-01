fastly service rate-limit/create

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- action No The action to take when a rate limiter violation is detected

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- client-key No Comma-separated list of VCL variable used to generate a counter key to identify a client

-- feature-revision No Revision number of the rate limiting feature implementation

-- http-methods No Comma-separated list of HTTP methods to apply rate limiting to

-- json No Render output as JSON

-- logger-type No Name of the type of logging endpoint to be used when action is `log_only`

-- name No A human readable name for the rate limiting rule

-- penalty-box-dur No Length of time in minutes that the rate limiter is in effect after the initial violation is detected

-- response-content No HTTP response body data

-- response-content-type No HTTP Content-Type (e.g. application/json)

-- response-object-name No Name of existing response object. Required if action is response_object

-- response-status No HTTP response status code (e.g. 429)

-- rps-limit No Upper limit of requests per second allowed by the rate limiter

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service

-- uri-dict-name No The name of an Edge Dictionary containing URIs as keys