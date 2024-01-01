bg-color

Sets the background color of the image.

The bg-color parameter sets the background color of an image to use when applying padding or when replacing transparent pixels.

Syntax

bg-color={value}

value may be one of:

Hex RGB value : Both 3- and 6-digit values are acceptable (e.g. a22 or cf23a5 ).

: Both 3- and 6-digit values are acceptable (e.g. or ). Decimal RGB : RGB values between 0 and 255. Comma-delimited (e.g. 255,0,0 ).

: RGB values between 0 and 255. Comma-delimited (e.g. ). Decimal RGB with alpha| RGBA colors include an additional value for alpha (transparency), which ranges from 0 for fully transparent to 1 for fully opaque.

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.