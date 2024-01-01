bg-color
Sets the background color of the image.
The
bg-color parameter sets the background color of an image to use when applying padding or when replacing transparent pixels.
Syntax
bg-color={value}
value may be one of:
- Hex RGB value: Both 3- and 6-digit values are acceptable (e.g.
a22or
cf23a5).
- Decimal RGB: RGB values between 0 and 255. Comma-delimited (e.g.
255,0,0).
- Decimal RGB with alpha| RGBA colors include an additional value for alpha (transparency), which ranges from 0 for fully transparent to 1 for fully opaque.
Examples
|Example usage
|Description
?bg-color=c5c5c5
|Set background color to grey
?bg-color=000
|Set background color to black
?bg-color=0,255,0
|Set background color to green
?bg-color=0,255,0,0.5
|Set background color to green with 50% transparency
