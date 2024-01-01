resize-filter
The
resize-filter parameter enables control over the resizing filter used to generate a new image with a higher or lower number of pixels.
Syntax
resize-filter={value}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
nearest
|Uses the value of nearby translated pixel values.
bilinear (or
linear)
|Uses an average of a 2x2 environment of pixels.
bicubic (or
cubic)
|Uses an average of a 4x4 environment of pixels, weighing the innermost pixels higher.
lanczos2
|Uses the Lanczos filter to increase the ability to detect edges and linear features within an image and uses sinc resampling to provide the best possible reconstruction.
lanczos3( or
lanczos)
|Lanczos3 uses a better approximation of the sinc resampling function. (Default)
Notes
- When making an image smaller, use
bicubic, which has a natural sharpening effect.
- When making an image larger, use
bilinear, which has a natural smoothing effect.
- When resizing pixel art, use
nearest, which has a natural pixelation effect.
- When quality is the main concern, use
lanczos, which typically renders the best results.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?resize-filter=bilinear
|Deliver an image that has been resized using the bilinear filter.
