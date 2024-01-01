  1. Home
level

When converting animated GIFs to the MP4 format and when used in conjunction with the profile parameter, the level parameter specifies a set of constraints indicating a degree of required decoder performance for a profile.

Syntax

level={value}

Allowed values

ValueDescription
1.[0123]Levels: 1.0, 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3
2.[012]Levels: 2.0, 2.1, and 2.2
3.[012]Levels: 3.0 (Default), 3.1, and 3.2
4.[012]Levels: 4.0, 4.1, and 4.2
5.[012]Levels: 5.0, 5.1, and 5.2
6.[012]Levels: 6.0, 6.1, and 6.2

Notes

If either level or profile parameters are missing, profile=baseline&level=3.0 will be used as the default.

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.

Example usageDescription
?format=mp4&profile=main&level=5.2Convert the source animated GIF to MP4 format and select the main profile with a level of 5.2

