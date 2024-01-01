level
When converting animated GIFs to the
MP4 format and when used in conjunction with the
profile parameter, the
level parameter specifies a set of constraints indicating a degree of required decoder performance for a profile.
Syntax
level={value}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
1.[0123]
|Levels: 1.0, 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3
2.[012]
|Levels: 2.0, 2.1, and 2.2
3.[012]
|Levels: 3.0 (Default), 3.1, and 3.2
4.[012]
|Levels: 4.0, 4.1, and 4.2
5.[012]
|Levels: 5.0, 5.1, and 5.2
6.[012]
|Levels: 6.0, 6.1, and 6.2
Notes
If either
level or
profile parameters are missing,
profile=baseline&level=3.0 will be used as the default.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?format=mp4&profile=main&level=5.2
|Convert the source animated GIF to MP4 format and select the main profile with a level of 5.2
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)