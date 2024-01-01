blur
Applies a Gaussian blur filter to the image.
Syntax
blur={value}
{value} is a number of pixels between 0.5 and 1000 or a percentage (of the dimensions of the image) suffixed with
p (e.g.,
1p for 1%).
Examples
|Example usage
|Description
?blur=50
|Apply a Gaussian blur with a radius of 50px
?blur=0.5p
|Apply a Gaussian blur with a radius of 0.5% of the image size
