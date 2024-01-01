  1. Home
blur

Applies a Gaussian blur filter to the image.

Syntax

blur={value}

{value} is a number of pixels between 0.5 and 1000 or a percentage (of the dimensions of the image) suffixed with p (e.g., 1p for 1%).

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.

Example usageDescription
?blur=50Apply a Gaussian blur with a radius of 50px
?blur=0.5pApply a Gaussian blur with a radius of 0.5% of the image size

