pad
Add pixels to the edge of an image.
Syntax
pad={all-sides}pad={top-and-bottom},{left-and-right}pad={top},{left-and-right},{bottom}pad={top},{right},{bottom},{left}
Sub-parameters
|Param
|Units
top
|Pixels or Percentage
right
|Pixels or Percentage
bottom
|Pixels or Percentage
left
|Pixels or Percentage
Notes
- By default padding applies a background color of white. See
bg-colorto change that.
- If the source image contains a transparent background and the output image also contains transparency, the padding will be made up of transparent pixels.
- When using
padand
canvasat the same time,
padwill be ignored.
- Values can be specified using CSS style shorthand values. (see CSS Margin or CSS Padding for more examples).
- CSS shorthand allows for all edges to be specified in one property.
- Any fractional pixel measurements will be rounded to the nearest whole pixel.
Examples
Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?pad=25,50,75,100
|Pad top edge 25px, right edge 50px, bottom edge 75px and left edge 100px
?pad=25,50,75
|Pad top edge 25px, right and left edge 50px, bottom edge 75px
?pad=25,50
|Pad top and bottom edge 25px, right and left edge 50px
?pad=0.25
|Pad all edges by 25%
