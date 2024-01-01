  1. Home
saturation

Saturation of the output image.

The saturation parameter increases or decreases the intensity of the colors in an image.

Syntax

saturation={value}

value may be any number between -100 and 100.

Notes

  1. The default value is 0. This leaves the image unchanged.
  2. Valid values range from -100 to 100
  3. A value of -100 will generate a grayscale image.

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.

Example usageDescription
?saturation=25Increase saturation by 25
?saturation=-100Decrease saturation by 100 (rendering the image grayscale)

