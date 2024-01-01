saturation
Saturation of the output image.
The
saturation parameter increases or decreases the intensity of the colors in an image.
Syntax
saturation={value}
value may be any number between -100 and 100.
Notes
- The default value is
0. This leaves the image unchanged.
- Valid values range from
-100to
100
- A value of
-100will generate a grayscale image.
Examples
|Example usage
|Description
?saturation=25
|Increase saturation by 25
?saturation=-100
|Decrease saturation by 100 (rendering the image grayscale)
