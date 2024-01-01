saturation

Saturation of the output image.

The saturation parameter increases or decreases the intensity of the colors in an image.

Syntax

saturation={value}

value may be any number between -100 and 100.

Notes

The default value is 0 . This leaves the image unchanged. Valid values range from -100 to 100 A value of -100 will generate a grayscale image.

Examples

Click the links to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.